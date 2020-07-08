Idaho reported a new daily record for cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 448 confirmed and 39 probable cases for a total of 487, surpassing the previous record from Friday by 83 cases.
In north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, six new cases were reported, and they were all in people younger than the age of 50, according to information provided by public health officials.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new cases, with three of them in Latah County and two in Nez Perce County. Whitman County reported one new case Tuesday.
There were four females and two males in the region infected by the disease that is raging across the U.S. In the north central district, there was one new patient in the 10-19 age group, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 40s. In Whitman County, a man between the ages of 20-39 who tested positive for the disease is reported to be stable and isolating at home.
The two new cases in Nez Perce County include one confirmed and one probable case. A confirmed case is a person with a positive laboratory test result for COVID-19; probable cases are symptomatic people who have epidemiologic risk factors or evidence of infection detected without laboratory confirmation.
There have been 148 confirmed or probable cases in the north central district since March. Whitman County has reported a total of 47 cases.
Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the possibility of him issuing an order for everyone to use face coverings in Lewiston.
“The health of everyone in our community, as well as the health of our local economy, is of utmost importance,” Nygaard said. “Community spread has been reported in our region, so it is clear that we need to do more to protect our city.”
Nygaard brought the idea of instituting a face covering order to the Lewiston City Council’s attention Monday night at a work session. Since then, Nygaard said he has received numerous calls and emails from citizens with concerns on both sides of the face covering mandate issue.
“We are listening and sharing this information with your city council members,” Nygaard said. “Issuing a public health order of any kind is not a decision to be taken lightly. We are continuing to gather crucial information from community partners in order to protect the health of our city.”
Nimiipuu Health said it had a new case reported Saturday and Monday each, bringing its total to 22 cases, with two of them being active, spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
Results from the mass testing done June 29 in Lapwai have not come back yet, Scott said. Results from the mass testing done in Kamiah on Saturday are expected in eight to 10 days. There were 101 tests conducted at Kamiah Nimiipuu Health on Saturday. Of those, one test returned positive and 86 tests are still pending.
The delay in results is because of the increase in COVID-19 testing in the region, Scott said. The results from the Lapwai testing are late because of the Fourth of July holiday, Scott said.
When the test results are in, Nimiipuu Health staff will notify each patient of their result as soon as possible. The tests were sent to Quest Laboratories for processing.
“Our number one concern is public safety,” Nimiipuu Health Medical Director R. Kim Hartwig said. “The sooner we can gather information on the severity of the situation, the better we can address the issues.”
Idaho reports 110,676 COVID-19 laboratory tests completed through June 29. Idaho’s District 2 has completed 3,396 COVID-19 tests in the north central district since March. There were 248 tests completed in March, 708 in April, 1,127 in May and 1,313 through June 29 in the district that covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Washington has performed 635,524 COVID-19 tests through June 29.
The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting Thursday at 7:30 a.m. PDT to consider a reopening plan for schools developed by the K-12 Emergency Council’s Public School Reopening Committee.
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the board’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/idsboe/. The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829 and using the public participation code: 8461895.
Gov. Brad Little will discuss the reopening plan with the board at the beginning of the meeting.
The board issued a soft closure directive to public schools in the state in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most classroom instruction was moved to distance learning alternatives such as online, teleconference and packets for students to continue their studies.
The board will also consider an implementation plan of a system approach to online higher education that consolidates necessary courses, degrees, services and resources into a unified digital campus.
The Public School Reopening Committee is made up of more than two dozen school administrators, educators, public health officials and lawmakers. It has been working on the fall semester reopening plan since mid-June.
The Safe, Healthy and Active Streets Program in Washington allows for the temporary reallocation on some state roadways to allow walkers and cyclists more space to maintain physical distance and greater access to businesses along “main street” highways.
The temporary change to some traffic lanes could allow towns to increase space for people walking or biking, or create outdoor seating for restaurants and sales areas for retailers, while maintaining physical distance.
“A number of communities across the state have already approached us about opening parking areas or lanes in their city’s commercial district for increased open space and business access,” Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar said. “We’re pleased to collaborate with them to find safe solutions that work for all users of the roadway.”
The Washington State Department of Transportation will work with requesting cities and counties to evaluate roadway segments that meet criteria for lane reallocation that is safe for all users. Criteria includes roadways with 35 mph speed limits or lower in population centers with demonstrated lack of space for physical distancing for walking, bicycling or other forms of active transportation. The duration of temporary lane reallocations will be up to 90 days, but could vary depending on the agreement with each city.
The plan is intended to help retailers, restaurants and other businesses adapt to new operating requirements while giving customers better access.
