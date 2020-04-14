BOISE — Monday was the deadliest day in Idaho since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading through the country.
Six new deaths were reported in three health districts, two of which were listed as probable, with COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 listed as contributing to death. That increases the state’s total to 33 deaths.
Ada County reported three new fatalities, rising the death toll in the county to nine, according to Boise-based Central District Health’s website. Both probable cases were in Ada. Probable COVID-19 deaths mean the person’s “death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation,” according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Nez Perce County listed one new death, which means the county has had six deaths in 20 total confirmed cases, according to the North Central District.
Twin Falls County reported two new deaths for a total of four.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, 1,455 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported around the state, according to the state’s health districts.
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada 530, Adams 1, Bannock 5, Bingham 2, Blaine 458, Bonner 4, Bonneville 14, Camas 1, Canyon 161, Caribou 1, Cassia 10, Custer 2, Elmore 16, Fremont 2, Gem 9, Gooding 5, Idaho 3, Jefferson 4, Jerome 30, Kootenai 45, Latah 3, Lincoln 15, Madison 5, Minidoka 6, Nez Perce 20, Owyhee 4, Payette 9, Power 2, Teton 6, Twin Falls 79, Valley 2 and Washington 1.
Idaho has confirmed community spread in 13 counties: Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Payette, Teton and Twin Falls.
Health and Welfare reported 15,114 tests had been completed statewide at the end of the day Monday. About 9.6 percent have been positive for COVID-19. There have been 135 hospitalizations, 38 admissions to the ICU and 156 health care workers who have been infected, according to IDHW. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.