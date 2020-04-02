BOISE — Idahoans who plan on voting in the primary election May 19 must request a ballot, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Wednesday.
Because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Denney and Gov. Brad Little decided last week to change the May 19 election to mail-in only.
In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Denney said voters must request a ballot by May 19 from their local county clerk or online at IdahoVotes.gov. Once voters receive their ballots, they can fill them out and return them in a pre-addressed envelope.
“We will be sending an absentee ballot request to every registered voter that has NOT already requested a ballot for May, so if you can’t access IdahoVotes.gov, you don’t need to worry,” Denney said in a written news release. “We will send you a request form to your registered address by mail in the next roughly 10-14 days.”
Denney’s release also advised that voters not wait until May 19 to request their ballot or to vote. Also, voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should directly contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations may be available.