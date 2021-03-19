All people 35 and older in north central Idaho can immediately start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations, public health officials announced today.
“With an increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply and available appointments throughout our district we are ready to move on to this next age group,” said Carol Moehrle, director of the Public Health - Idaho North Central District. “Public Health and our community providers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers that do not meet the age requirement and all other previously eligible priority groups.”
For more on this story, see Saturday's Tribune.