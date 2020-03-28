With the stay-at-home order issued in Idaho on Wednesday, employees and employers are asking if they are essential or if they are staying home.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office encourages people with questions to visit Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s website, where a list of essential services is provided, at https://bit.ly/33N35tM.
The prosecutor’s office also has a business inquiry form on its website at https://bit.ly/2QNEEXI for people who have a question about whether they are working in an essential business.
“Depending on the number of forms submitted in a given period of time, it may take 24 hours to receive a response,” a news release from the prosecutor’s office said. “If you need an immediate answer, you need to seek private legal advice.”
The prosecutor’s office also provided information on how to report a business that is not complying with the stay-home order. Such reports can be made by calling the nonemergency number for local law enforcement. The Lewiston Police Department may be reached at (208) 746-0171 and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office may be reached at (208) 799-3131.
Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
This is one of the guidelines that came with Little’s order: “All people may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses.”
Essential services include health care operations; infrastructure; certain services and businesses; news media; education services; financial services; transportation services; and others. Here are more details about each category:
Under health care operations considered essential, the document lists hospitals; clinics; dentists; health care providers; pharmacies; pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; mental health providers; ancillary health care services; nursing homes or residential health care facilities for seniors, adults and children; home-based care for seniors, adults or children; and veterinary services.
Essential infrastructure includes public works construction; commercial construction; construction of housing, in particular affordable housing or housing for the homeless; airport operations; law enforcement; fire departments; water; sewer; gas; electrical; oil refining; mining; roads and highways; public transportation; solid waste collection and removal; transfer and sale of real estate; internet and telecommunications systems including essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services; business infrastructure; communications; telecommunications relay service; and web-based services.
Services and business deemed essential are: child care programs and services; government services including those offered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare; businesses that provide food, shelter and social services and other necessities of life for the poor or other needy individuals; plumbers; electricians; exterminators; landscapers; grocery stores; certified farmer’s markets; farm and produce stands; supermarkets; food banks; convenience stores; gas stations; auto supply stores; auto repair and related facilities; laundromats; dry cleaners; laundry service providers; hardware stores; hotels for the purpose of isolation/quarantine or for those providing essential services; businesses providing mailing and shipping services including those that offer post office boxes; food cultivation including farming, livestock and fishing; firearm businesses; establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables; pet supply; fresh meats, fish and poultry; liquor, beer and wine and any other household consumer products, which also includes stores that sell other nongrocery products and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences.
The guidance document did not further define news media and directed readers to the Idaho State Department of Education’s website at sde.idaho.gov for more information on what constitutes essential education services.
Essential financial services include banks, credit unions, insurance and services related to financial markets.
Essential transportation services include airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers; transportation providers supporting essential activities; and public transportation for essential services.
Essential food services include restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food but only for delivery or carryout; and schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public as long as the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis.
Other essential services include professional services such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities; businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home; business that supply other essential businesses with support or supplies necessary to operate; businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences; essential tribal operations; and essential operations at or related to the Idaho National Laboratory or needed to support or supply the INL.
