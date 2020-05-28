Watching events unfold on social media can be exciting, but it isn’t the same as getting a personal letter in the mail. To help connect people throughout the state, the Idaho Humanities Council is working to revive the tradition of writing to a pen pal.
For many people, letter-writing is a bygone art. The council is working to connect people who would like to have a pen pal by exchanging the addresses and providing six free stamps. The hope is that people will write to each other about their lives, culture, personal ideas and histories, according to a news release.
People who are interested in being a part of the Pen Pal program can email Jennifer at the Idaho Humanities Council at jennifer@idahohumanities.org. Once you provide your name and contact information, she’ll correspond with another person’s information and mail a set of six stamps.