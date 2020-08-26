House Republicans offered a full-throated defense of the legislative branch Tuesday, voting 48-20 to immediately terminate the governor’s statewide coronavirus emergency declaration.
A subsequent attorney general’s opinion said the resolution likely would not stand up to a legal challenge, if it were to pass the Senate, because it falls outside the scope of the special session as called by the governor.
Nevertheless, House lawmakers debated the measure for nearly 90 minutes on Day Two of the 2020 special session.
Some agreed the measure was illegal, but others said ending the state of emergency is exactly the outcome their constituents expect from this special session.
For example, Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said the emergency declaration itself was a bigger source of uncertainty and harm than anything caused by the coronavirus.
“This emergency declaration has created the situation we’re in, not the virus,” Barbieri said. “(In) reaction to the potential damage from the virus, the government — oh, isn’t that normal, for the government to create a problem and then figure out a solution that’s always more draconian, always more expensive.”
Come January, Barbieri said, during the next regular legislative session, “we need to do some auditing. We need to get to the bottom of what these agencies, these hospitals and (health care) providers are doing to create a bigger mess than it already is.”
Gov. Brad Little issued his first coronavirus emergency declaration March 13, just hours before the state reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then, more than 30,000 Idahoans have been infected with the virus. More than 176,000 Americans have died, including 326 in Idaho.
The initial declaration authorized access to disaster emergency funds to help respond to the pandemic. Subsequent declarations extended the income tax filing deadline, temporarily waived state rules dealing with telemedicine and health care capacity, and set aside various laws and regulations to facilitate state actions to combat the virus.
House State Affairs Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said passage of the resolution would reinstate any rules or laws set aside in earlier emergency orders.
Under Idaho’s emergency declaration statutes, the governor “has the authority, with executive branch agencies, to adjust or suspend rules and regulations,” Harris said. “With this (resolution), that authority of his to waive rules would go away.”
He added that he “couldn’t say for good or bad” how that move might affect Idaho patients who have benefited from increased access to telemedicine during the pandemic.
As a fellow rancher, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, often agrees with Gov. Little’s approach to issues.
Nevertheless, he took the rare step of debating in favor of the bill Tuesday, saying he felt it necessary to defend the Legislature’s right to participate in critical issues such as the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“I have a lot of faith in our governor,” Bedke said. “I think he’s acted in good faith. But as he carries out his responsibilities as chief executive, we have to carry out our responsibilities as a legislative branch, and we’re not able to do that right now. We have to start here (by passing this resolution).”
Moreover, Bedke said he plans to push for further statutory changes in the next regular session that would require legislative approval to extend or rollover an emergency declaration.
“If it’s bad enough to be extended, that ought to be a legislative decision — a decision that includes the governor and the House and Senate,” he said. “We can do hard stuff here. Exposed to the same information that the governor has, we can make proper decisions that, on balance, are better for Idaho.”
The resolution now goes to the Senate for further action. However, given the attorney general’s opinion on its legality, it’s unclear whether it will even be considered.
In other action Tuesday:
The House unanimously approved legislation requiring that in-person voting to be an option in all future elections, regardless of any declared state of emergency.
“People in Idaho want the opportunity to vote in person. That’s all this bill does,” said Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who sponsored the measure.
The legislation now goes to the Senate for further action.
A resolution urging the governor to “take all necessary steps” to ensure enough poll workers are available for the November election passed the House on a 68-1 vote and moved on to the Senate.
The measure encourages the use of federal coronavirus funding to provide incentive bonuses to attract new poll workers and, if necessary, suggests activating the Idaho National Guard to receive training and work at polling places.
The House State Affairs Committee supported legislation giving county elections officials additional time to send absentee ballots to voters, and allowing them to open and scan the returned ballots up to seven days before Election Day.
That bill will likely be taken up on the House floor today.
However, the committee rejected a second measure authorizing counties to establish “voting centers,” which are polling stations where voters from any precinct can receive and cast ballots.
Voting centers haven’t previously been used in Idaho; instead, voters are assigned to specific polling locations based on their precinct number.
“We’ve all heard (the comment), ‘This is the most important election in my lifetime,’ ” noted Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa. “And this one may well be. This isn’t the time to be having a trial (to test out a new system).”
After an hours-long delay prompted by unruly spectators, the House Judiciary and Rules Committee introduced a compromise bill protecting schools, businesses and other entities from liability for infections or harm caused by the coronavirus.
The liability protection would not apply to foreign governments or state agencies, with the exception of Idaho’s public colleges and universities. It also wouldn’t protect anyone who demonstrated reckless or willful negligence.
“So if someone who knows they have an active (COVID-19) infection goes into a nursing home and coughs on Grandma, this bill wouldn’t necessarily exempt them from liability for their actions,” said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the bill sponsor. “However, all those who go about their ordinary business, while dealing with something they can’t control, would be exempt from liability.”
The committee will hold a public hearing on the legislation sometime today.
Senate Republicans did very little Tuesday, other than spend much of the day in caucus meetings. They’ll caucus again at 9 a.m. MDT today.
The Senate as a whole is scheduled to come back on the floor this morning at 10 a.m. MT.
