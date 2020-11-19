The Idaho Fish and Game Commissions is altering the format of its meetings here tonight and Friday to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
Both meetings are being affected by the limit of gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Tonight’s hearing will take place at the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Headquarters starting at 7 p.m. But only one person at a time will be allowed in the room with commissioners to deliver comments. Others, who normally would sit in the audience before testifying, will have to wait in the lobby of the office or outside. Idaho Fish and Game officials will notify people when it is their turn to address the commission.
“They will cycle in and talk to the commission and head out the back of the room, and the next one will be brought in,” Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said.
The public comment hearing won’t be livestreamed over the internet, so people won’t be able to listen to the testimony of others. Since no decisions will be made at the hearing and commissioners do not engage with comment givers, the commission and department believe limiting attendance without an option for the public to observe testimony will not violate Idaho’s open meeting law, Phillips said.
“We are hoping people will be patient with us and understand the extraordinary circumstances,” he said. “We still want to hear from the public, but we are facing some unique challenges and trying to work through them.”
The commission is accepting written comments via email at commission@idfg.idaho.gov for those who don’t want to deliver comments in person.
Friday’s business meeting will now be held online via Zoom. Those who want to follow the proceedings can do so at idfg.idaho.gov/Zou starting at 8 a.m. People won’t be able to attend the meeting in person. Public testimony isn’t accepted at business meetings.
Both meetings will be attended by six commissioners, with one more participating remotely, Idaho Fish and Game director Ed Schriever and a few staff members. An agenda for Friday’s meeting is available at bit.ly/3lj26JP.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.