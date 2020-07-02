Idaho files emergency motion in ballot initiative lawsuit

FILE - In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Gov. Brad Little extended Stage 4 of Idaho's COVID-19 reopening plan, citing that metrics had not been met to move forward, during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. Little says two federal court rulings involving the state's ballot initiative process are "judicial activism" and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State officials late Tuesday, June 30 appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)