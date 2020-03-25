Idaho health districts have reported 92 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday evening.
Ada County has its first case of community spread coronavirus, Central District Health and Southwest District Health announced in a joint news release.
Community spread or transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases, according to CDH.
One additional case of coronavirus in Ada County is still pending an investigation. Two cases in Canyon County and one case in Payette County also remain under investigation.
“CDH and SWDH are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases in their jurisdictions and anticipate continued spread of this illness throughout Idaho and our counties,” the districts’ news release said. “Both local health districts urge their communities to follow outlined strategies to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming our health care system while protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Ada and Canyon counties form the bulk of the Boise metro area. Community risk remains low, the health districts said, but that is likely to change.
Ada is the second county with confirmed community spread, joining Blaine. Gov. Brad Little announced an Order to Self-Isolate in Blaine County almost immediately after the community spread case was revealed.
Little has been reluctant to take restrictive actions elsewhere in the state. He’s due to address the media this afternoon.
“I will make an important announcement about Idaho’s COVID-19 response tomorrow at Gowen Field at 1:30 pm.,” Little tweeted Tuesday night. “A public release with more information will immediately follow.”
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 14 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada, Canyon, Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Nez Perce, Payette, Teton, Twin Falls and Valley counties. The Valley County case was a part-time resident of that county who was tested in Ada.
Jefferson, Nez Perce and Payette were added to the list Tuesday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,887 tests had been completed statewide at the end of the day Tuesday. About 4.9 percent have been positive for COVID-19.