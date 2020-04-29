GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners are flinging wide the doors to county business, beginning today, with full, unrestricted access to the courthouse, albeit with a few advisories.
Following a meeting with county elected officials and others Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to open the courthouse, which has been closed since the end of March because of COVID-19. The commissioners noted Gov. Brad Little recently gave the green light to counties to reopen for business, depending on individual circumstances.
Officials caution people who are sick are not to come into the courthouse, and offices are open only to those who have specific business to conduct in order not to overcrowd rooms.
“Don’t bring in the whole Hee-Haw gang,” said Commissioner Denis Duman.
The Clearwater County commissioners also voted Monday to reopen the courthouse to normal business from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. Each department will explore how to serve the public while maintaining safe social distancing, the commissioners said in a news release, and people are asked to call ahead to see if business can be conducted over the phone.
The Lewis County commissioners are taking a more cautious approach. The doors will remain locked next week, but people will be allowed to come in one at a time for business purposes.
“We kind of wanted a soft opening to slowly get people used to coming in the door,” said Commission Chairman Greg Johnson. People are asked to wear masks in the courthouse, and county employees also are being provided some personal protective equipment. Johnson said there is no firm date on when the courthouse will reopen on a normal basis, but that will be evaluated week by week.
Johnson also said there is a rigorous disinfecting procedure following each visit from a person outside the courthouse.
During the Idaho County meeting, some department officials asked whether the county would provide masks for the employees or for the public.
Jerry Zumalt, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the county does not have the masks to protect employees, although some are on order. Employees who wish may bring their own masks, but no provisions will be made for the public. Department heads also will decide the exact protocols for their own offices, including whether to allow employees who are uncomfortable coming back to work to do business from home.
Abbie Hudson, county treasurer, also said there is a woeful lack of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for personal use available at the courthouse, noting those products are difficult to find in stores. Hudson said she ordered some of those products for her office, but the availability is limited even online.
The department heads also asked about allowing people from other counties to come to Idaho County for business if their own county offices are closed. The commissioners decided there is no way to restrict access to the courthouse for people from other areas.
Sheriff Doug Giddings said he was recently told that if there is a case of COVID-19 who is hospitalized, the sheriff of the county would be notified. So far, Giddings said, there are no hospitalized cases in Idaho County, which has reported only three confirmed cases of the disease since early April.
The court system in all three counties remains under additional restrictions and requirements on order of the Idaho Supreme Court. People who have questions about court operations are advised to call the clerks of the court in their counties.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.