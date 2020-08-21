COTTONWOOD — The slight drop-off in 4-H and open class exhibits was barely noticeable Thursday as halls and livestock barns teemed with colorful quilts, flowers, vegetables, squealing hogs and complacent cows.
But there were worries early on among those who made a financial investment in their 4-H projects about whether they would be able to recoup their money if the fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was very concerned about that, because we had already gotten our hogs,” said 16-year-old Aliyah Pineda of Grangeville, an eight-year veteran of the Krazy Kritters 4-H club. “We had already heard about Asotin County (where the fair was canceled in the spring), so we were really concerned. But we’re here now, so that’s the good news.”
Susie Heckman, who heads the 4-H program in Idaho County, said the number of entries was down somewhat in every category.
But it didn’t stop most people from finishing their projects and entering the fair contests that began this week, even if they didn’t want to attend in person.
“Some families, even though they exhibited, chose not to have their kids participate in the fashion show (Wednesday night), because they didn’t want to come to watch that. But they still exhibited, which I thought was great,” Heckman said. “I think it was great that everybody was able to make the decision they felt comfortable with, whether that meant just exhibiting and not staying to participate or staying to participate.”
The 4-H program had a different look this year following the coronavirus shutdown. Many club events and community service projects were canceled, and meetings were held by telecommunication or some other alternate means.
“But if you’re a first-year family and first-year member, there’s so much to learn that, I think, it might have been overwhelming for them, and we may have lost them along the way,” Heckman said. “So next year, if it’s more normal, we can pick them back up and they’ll participate again.”
One hit of the fair was Wednesday’s dog show. Heckman said kids and their families have been so eager to participate in a live event that the excitement was energizing, and the grandstands were packed with onlookers.
“It went really well, and the dog show is something that a lot of kids can participate in that can’t have a market animal,” she said. “They can’t have a lamb or a pig, but they can have a dog. So that’s a really fun show.”
Riley Enneking, 16, said the cancellation of so many events early in the spring caused some uneasiness about whether she would be able to show her market steer, Fred.
“Well, I was a little worried around June, because that’s when everything really started happening,” Enneking said. “But I’m glad nothing happened.”
At least she didn’t have to shell out the initial capital to buy her steer. It belonged to her dad, and Riley said she traded working around the house for the animal.
This is her sixth year raising a steer, and Enneking said she puts the money aside for college “and other things.” Ordinarily she can count on selling her animals for $2,000 to $3,000, but this year, “I’m thinking it will be on the low end. I just know that market prices for animals are low right now, and I don’t expect it to go up for the fair.”
One place where the participation in the fair remained high is among the food and merchandise vendors who were eager to set up shop on the fairgrounds this year.
“This has been really hard on them,” Heckman said. “Their whole business basically has been shut down, and so they were really anxious to get a spot here because they haven’t had a chance to go anywhere.”
Today’s activities include the 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest followed by quality judging throughout the day. Crowning of the 2021 fair royalty begins at 6:30 p.m., and music by Beargrass will start at 7 p.m. The annual 4-H green swing dance will be held at the Agee Livestock Pavilion immediately following the royalty crowning.
On Saturday the Idaho County and kiddies fair parades will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Cottonwood. Awards for 4-H will be handed out at noon, and the 4-H market livestock sale begins at 1 p.m. The Idaho and Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a spinning demonstration, open to public participation, will be held at the open class building from 1-3 p.m.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.