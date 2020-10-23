Which population groups should get priority once a COVID-19 vaccine is available?
That will be a topic of conversation today, during the first meeting of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.
Gov. Brad Little announced the creation of the committee earlier this month. Its members represent stakeholders from across the state, including Native American tribes, health care providers and various priority population groups such as health care workers and the elderly.
In north central Idaho, Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Secretary Rachel Edwards and Clearwater Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Kelly McGrath are among the nearly 40 members of the committee.
“The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal,” Little said in a news release. “In Idaho, we’ve been planning for months for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and (this new advisory committee) will stay focused on making sure Idaho is ready when the initial supply becomes available.”
Although several COVID-19 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials, none have been approved so far.
Idaho submitted its “interim,” or preliminary, vaccine distribution plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
The plan assumes supplies of any approved vaccine will be limited, at least at first. Consequently, it proposes a phased approach to the distribution, with initial supplies likely going to health care workers and other essential workers who are at high risk of exposure to the virus.
As supplies increase, the vaccine would then be made available to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, until there’s enough to distribute to the general public.
The plan also addresses the recruitment and training of vaccine providers, as well as safe storage and handling of the vaccine.
Depending on which vaccine is first approved, it may need to be stored at very cold temperatures or require two doses to be effective. There will also be ongoing safety monitoring, with reporting procedures for any adverse health events.
The first paragraph of Idaho’s plan notes that it is a “living document” that will be updated as additional information and specific vaccines become available.
It also notes that the question of which population groups should get priority for the vaccine will continue to be refined, based on input from the advisory committee and other stakeholder groups, to “ensure equity and transparency in vaccine distribution and administration.”
Today’s advisory committee meeting will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT. The agena includes an overview of the state’s vaccine plan, as well as “discussion and initial input on priority populations.”
A link to access the meeting and full agenda can be found at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/about-dhw/public-meetings.
