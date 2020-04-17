The Idaho State Board of Education approved criteria Thursday that K-12 schools in the state must meet if they plan to reopen before the end of the 2020 school year.
The state board voted in early April to extend statewide school closures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 through the end of the school year, but said it would issue guidelines for schools to meet if they wish to reopen early. The board approved that criteria, developed with input from state and local health officials, in a remote meeting Thursday.
Among the criteria for reopening schools, statewide and local stay-at-home orders and social-distancing restrictions must be lifted. On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended Idaho’s stay-at-home order through April 30, meaning schools will not be able to reopen until at least May.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey, who sits on the governor’s coronavirus task force, said he supports the effort to open schools if possible, but is skeptical that many districts will move to reopen before the end of the school year, which in Moscow is the first week in June.
He said it would be logistically challenging to meet the criteria approved while keeping students and staff safe. Health and safety are two of the top priorities in K-12 education, no matter the district, Bailey said.
“It’s gonna be hard to meet these standards by the end of the year,” Bailey said. “If we meet those standards, then we would look at coming back, even if it’s a short time ... but overall, I just think the chances of returning are really very slim — we can’t maintain a school facility with a 6-foot distance.”
The guidelines also indicate schools can only reopen 14 days after the state’s infection rate has peaked. In areas that have shown community spread, health officials will have to identify a local infection curve and schools will only be allowed to reopen 14 days after local infections have peaked.
If an area has not shown community spread by the time state and local restrictions are lifted, the criteria say school districts and charter schools in the area may have the 14-day requirement waived so long as they receive approval from local health authorities.
All plans to reopen schools will be subject to approval, both by local public health authorities and boards of trustees, after they have verified minimum protocols for cleaning and minimizing infection risk have been established.
Required minimum protocols that must be in place include:
Cleaning and disinfection protocols.
Plans for vulnerable staff and students, with emphasis on people older than 60 and those with health conditions that raise vulnerability to the disease.
Plans for staff duties which normally require close contact.
Absenteeism strategies for those staff or students who do not feel comfortable attending school or work, and for those who are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.
A communication plan for informing parents and staff on school response protocols and policies for managing the effects of the coronavirus.
A communications point of contact for effective collaboration with local health officials.
Reopening plans have been reviewed in consultation with local health officials.
According to board documents, these criteria may be subject to change as the SBOE continues to adapt to circumstances surrounding the pandemic. Additional criteria will be developed for the 2020-21 school year in a future meeting.
