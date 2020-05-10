KUNA, Idaho — At least 23 employees working at a beef processing plant near Boise have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials confirmed Saturday.
One additional employee is presumed to have the virus, and two other contract employees have tested positive, Central District Health spokeswoman Christine Myron told the Idaho Statesman.
The majority of the employees have recovered, Myron said. Some of the employees who tested positive do not live in the Central District Health area, which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
Steve Cherry, CS Beef Packers plant manager, said in a statement that plant employees working in close proximity may have been exposed to the virus. Employees who are ill will remain at home until officials confirm they are recovered, Cherry said.