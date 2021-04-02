More Information

Region reports 15 new cases

A handful of new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the region Thursday.

Nez Perce County and Latah County each have five new cases, while other north central Idaho counties didn’t report any new cases.

In southeastern Washington, Asotin County had an additional five cases while Garfield County had no new infections. Whitman County didn’t update its numbers Thursday.

No deaths were reported Thursday in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.

