BOISE — Idaho adopted the federal government’s latest guidance on COVID-19 on Wednesday, hoping to further slow the spread of the virus.
Dubbed “15 days to slow the spread,” the voluntary guidelines encourage people through the end of March to:
- Stop visiting nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities, except to provide critical assistance.
- Find ways to connect with loved ones in these facilities via phone, text, Facetime or other means.
- Avoid discretionary travel.
- Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Continue good hygiene practices, including frequently washing their hands, covering their cough, not touching their face and staying home if they’re sick.
- Work from home whenever possible, unless they’re in a critical infrastructure industry such as health care and food supply.
- Take advantage of food and restaurant drive-through, pickup and delivery options.
“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release.
As of Wednesday evening, Idaho had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in the southern half of the state. Two of the individuals were hospitalized.
Little said he isn’t ordering any mandatory closures of schools or other public facilities at this point. Those decisions remain in the hands of local authorities.
“Idaho is a very diverse state. A solution for one area might not be the solution for another,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends that schools only close if they’ve had a confirmed case of the virus or if they’re in an area where the virus is known to be spreading. State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said there’s no evidence yet that any of the 11 Idaho cases were “community spread” — meaning the infection couldn’t be traced back to a specific source.
However, “we know at some point that’s going to change,” she said.
Further information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the state website, coronavirus.idaho.gov.
