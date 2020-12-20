Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — A local bar and grill targeted by the Liquor and Cannabis Board earlier this month has received a warning from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Hyde Out Bar and Grill owners Dale and Liz Mann confirmed they received a warning letter mailed Dec. 11 from Olympia.
In the letter, the agency alleges the business is in violation of a Nov. 16 gubernatorial proclamation ordering restaurants and bars to shut down inside services. That prohibition now extends to Jan. 4.
Dale Mann said Monday he was surprised by the letter.
According to Mann, the business at 215 N. Main St., has been closed since Dec. 1, when a state Liquor and Cannabis Board agent threatened to revoke the business’s liquor license and fine the owners.
Mann said, to his knowledge, that L&I agents have not visited the business. And if L&I agents came, they didn’t introduce themselves nor did they ask permission to enter.
Revised Code of Washington 49.17.070(3) only allows L&I agents to enter private property “Solely for the purpose of requesting the consent required by this section,” according to findings in a lawsuit L&I recently lost in Yakima County. In that case, L&I cited and fined Anytime Fitness owners after its agents entered the business’ locations without permission and then failed to identify any bonafide employees on duty.
L&I jurisdiction is limited to assessing risk to employees, not owners.
“They didn’t have our permission to come in,” Mann said.
Furthermore, the business is owner-operated, he said, noting it is likely only he and his wife — the proprietors — are on-site at any given time.
Liz Mann also challenged the idea there is any risk in entering the business when it was open.
“No science shows that the spread of this (coronavirus) is through restaurants and bars,” she said. “There have been no scientific numbers or anything tracing it back to restaurants.”
Liz Mann said she and her husband keep the establishment clean, and it’s unfair for a state agency to bully them — or other small businesses — with threatening letters.
“A lot of small places are not doing well,” she said.
The Manns have sought legal counsel on the prohibition of inside service. They plan to evaluate their ability to survive if they have to go to take-out only.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall-Donnelly grad featured in Washington Post story on COVID-19
A graduate of McCall-Donnelly High School was featured in a Washington Post story last week about nurses on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
Kori Abli was one of seven nurses who work at intensive care units across the county who were asked what it has been like to care for the sickest COVID-19 patients.
Albi, 31, works as a nursing supervisor in the cardiac intensive care unit of St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
“While politicians argued about masks, superspreader weddings made the news, a presidential election came and went, and at least 281,000 Americans died, nurses reported for work, ” the Post’s story said.
“This virus has caused this feeling, this sense of isolation,” Albi told the Post. “Every door is shut. Every room has negative airflow. By the time you put your N95 mask on and then your surgical mask over the top of that, then you put your isolation gown on and your face shield on top of that, you can’t tell who is who.”
“So much of health care is about that personal touch — now, our patients can’t even see our name badges because they are on under our gowns,” she said. “All they see are our eyes through our face mask.”
Albi was named Kori Kesler when she moved to McCall in 2004. She attended McCall-Donnelly for three years before graduating in 2007. She received a nursing degree from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston in 2011.
“I have always known I wanted to be a nurse” she said. “I have always had a passion for helping people and serving people.”
She joined St. Alphonsus in Boise and has been with the cardiac intensive care unit for the last eight years, including the last four years as nursing supervisor
When the pandemic began, her unit was designated as the “COVID Unit” and has been caring for COVID-19 patients since early spring.
“Allowing families to play their music that they like or pray with them or just talk to them can absolutely help,” Albi told the Post. “You see vital signs change.”
“One patient, all she wanted to do was have her son sing her a song. I think I spent over an hour in the room listening to him play the guitar and sing her a song,” she said. “He sang her mostly hymns.”
Albi described the death toll from COVID-19 in her unit as “profound.” “The amount of death has happened in such a short span of time — that’s what’s been overwhelming,” she said.
Under normal conditions, a patient’s death involves family members that help bring closure, she said. “All of that has been removed. And we now have to try to form those relationships over the telephone.
“It’s a traumatic experience. And it’s a long, drawn-out process,” Albi said. “A lot of people don’t make it out of here. It’s a slow, lonely death.” Since the Post story appeared, Albi has been interviewed by CBS News, CNN and Boise news stations.
She is confident that precautions are in place at St. Alphonsus to prevent her and her co-workers from becoming infected.
“That’s not what worries me at all,” she said. “Going out into the community is scarier than coming into work every day.”
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Lewis County ranks 24th in state for poverty
Lewis County ranks 24th in the state for the number of residents in poverty.
The rating comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year population estimates from the 2014-18 American Community Survey, as compiled by Stacker Holdings LLC.
According to the census, 14.2 percent of the county’s population — 537 residents — are below the poverty level.
In 2019, the Federal Poverty Level threshold for one person younger than 65 was an annual income of $13,300; the Federal Poverty Level for a family of five with three kids was an annual income of $30,510.
Within the region, Idaho County ranked 22nd (14.6 percent or 2,289 residents), Clearwater County ranked 29th (13.4 percent or 1,031), Nez Perce County ranked 21st (14.6 percent or 5,687) and Valley County ranked 40th (10 percent or 1,023).
Overall, the state poverty rate is 13.8 percent (228,882 people), and the child poverty rate is 16.9 percent (73,360 people).
Counties with the highest poverty rate are Madison County, 30.5 percent; Camas County, 23.3 percent; and Owyhee County, 21.1 percent.
Counties with the lowest poverty rate are 1, Teton County (6.1 percent or 679) 2, Jefferson County (7.7 percent or 2,156); and 3, Caribou County (8.5 percent or 579).
The U.S. Federal Poverty Level is a metric first used in the 1960s that is based on the cost of a minimal food budget multiplied by three on the assumption that food comprises a third of a household’s expenses. The Federal Poverty Level is used as a threshold for determining an individual or family’s eligibility for assistance programs from SNAP benefits to Medicaid. Various social services have different caps for eligibility from 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level or higher.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Health board locks up
The Central District Health Board of Health on Tuesday deadlocked over a new COVID-19 public health order, which failed to pass in a 3-3 vote.
The three Ada County representatives on the board supported the order, but Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm and Valley County Commissioner Elt Hasbrouck voted against it.
Board Chairwoman Betty Ann Nettleton, representing Elmore County, has the discretion to vote in a tie. Nettleton chose not to break the deadlock, causing the motion to fail.
Board members met virtually to discuss an order that would have, among other things, mandated masks in Ada, Valley, Elmore and Boise counties in both public and private spaces when physical distancing of more than 6 feet cannot be maintained. It also would have had an effect on gatherings and venue capacity.
Hasbrouck said after the vote that he wanted just the advisory to stay in place.
“You have to listen to the public and the public is saying they don’t want this,” he said.
Valley County’s numbers are still low, and he had concern about putting restrictions in place there, he said.
— Ruth Brown, of the Idaho Statesman, for The Star-News (McCall), Thursday