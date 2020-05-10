Not breakfast in bed. Not jewelry. Not flowers. Not a fancy dinner. Not a cozy new robe and pair of warm slippers.
Hugs.
That’s what Monica Montero wants most for Mother’s Day. The registered nurse has been in a state of semi-quarantine for two months and full quarantine for two weeks since she came down with the symptoms of COVID-19, leaving her unable to share a warm embrace with any of her family members.
But that sequestration ended Friday, at least for the weekend, since Montero has been symptom-free since Wednesday.
“It means a lot to be able to touch my family,” Montero, 49, said shortly after getting the green light to closely mingle with her loved ones again. “It’s like you are underwater, and you are coming up for air. Because of my line of work, I’m going to take that air and I’m going to enjoy that to the fullest this weekend. And then I have to go back and keep swimming underwater, because I have to go back to the hospital. I have to go back to where we have sick people.”
Montero works at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. But she has a side gig as a traveling nurse, so she voluntarily stepped away from the hospital when the pandemic started so nurses with no fallback positions could get more hours. Like many hospitals, St. Joseph saw a steep decline in patients when elective procedures were delayed by shutdown orders.
So she went home for a break. But the next day, the agency that places Montero in traveling jobs called with an assignment at a long-term care facility in the Tri-Cities. She was told the facility had no COVID-19 cases. But that changed shortly after she arrived, when the first presumed case popped up.
“Everything was in place to stop it right there,” she said of the rapid response that tried to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But it was still too late. “One of the things that people don’t realize is how sneaky and how aggressive this virus is. The contagion is extremely, extremely rapid. I was scared of getting infected because even if you’re young, you don’t know how your body is going to react to it.”
Soon, one case turned into three. Then there were 11. Montero’s fiance, Wade Beeler, 56, and her daughter, Sofia Galindo, 21, begged her to come home. But Montero said she was duty-bound to fulfill her assignment.
“When you are a soldier and you see the enemy coming, you don’t toss your rifle and run back to safety,” she said. “You have to stand your ground. It’s what we prepared for. It’s your moral duty. It’s the right thing to do.”
Before long, the facility had 25 cases, and several staff members were getting sick. And after Montero spent a night coughing and short of breath in her hotel room, she suspected she was one of them.
She came home and ramped up the physical separation from her fiance and daughter she began in mid-March when St. Joseph started getting its first COVID-19 patients. At that point, she would remove most of her clothing before entering the house, then go inside and head straight for the shower.
After her infection, however, she cut off all forms of physical contact, even though her symptoms were relatively mild. The precautions were even more important because Beeler suffers from asthma, Montero said.
He has been in charge of the cooking and cleaning, while Galindo would leave Montero’s meals on a stool outside her door in their Clarkston home. Socializing has been via video chat or by sitting outside and talking through a window. And even though she has recovered, Montero still wears a mask at all times because so little is known about how long people remain contagious.
One of the worst parts of the whole experience was treating the sick patients in the Tri-Cities, many who begged her to not let them die.
“Sometimes we were the last people they saw, our faces covered with masks, covered with face shields,” she said. “We would just hold their hand. It was so sad that they couldn’t see their families.”
So Montero will hold her family members tighter than ever today as they celebrate not only the sacrifices she’s made for them, but for the communities she serves. Nothing elaborate is planned, she said, just some time outside enjoying the sun and tending to the tomatoes Beeler just put in the ground.
Then it will be back to work. And that means a return to the state of semi-quarantine.
“The first time I hugged my daughter, I cried,” she said. “It’s very silly because we live in the same house, and we see each other through the window when I want to visit with them. But we finally can touch.”
