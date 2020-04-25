An unspecified number of Gritman Medical Center’s 566 employees in Moscow have been temporarily laid off to help the hospital survive financial challenges caused by the coronavirus.
The hospital’s executives along with many of its physicians, nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists and physician assistants have taken salary reductions.
Gritman is one of four hospitals in the region that have reduced expenses to cope with falling revenue.
At Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, about 10 of its 70 employees have been furloughed for 30 days, a stretch that will end in mid-May, said public information officer Katy Eimers.
All of its administrators and most of its doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants have taken a voluntary pay cut of as much as 10 percent.
Gritman and Syringa join Pullman Regional Medical Center, Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston and Whitman Hospital in Colfax, which earlier reported staff changes in response to COVID-19. Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino and St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood have used federal stimulus money to avoid such measures.
What the region’s largest hospital is doing is not clear. Samantha Skinner, a spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, declined to comment for this story.
The issues the hospitals are facing are complex and evolving. The facilities stopped doing elective procedures to have staff and supplies available to treat coronavirus patients.
But so far, this area hasn’t experienced the huge spikes in patients that have overwhelmed emergency rooms in places like New York City.
Gritman, a private, not-for-profit hospital, has seen a drastic decrease in its clinic visits and volumes in a short period of time, substantially affecting the hospital’s finances, said Peter Mundt, a hospital spokesman, in an email.
Even with saving money, Gritman expects it will have a loss of an undetermined amount, he said.
“The situation is unprecedented in scale and is affecting everyone,” said Kara Besst, Gritman’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
“We have a responsibility to take immediate actions that will help protect the long-term viability of our hospital and clinics so that we can continue to provide health care through the course of the pandemic,” she said.
Gritman is working to help the employees who are temporarily without work, continuing their health insurance at the hospital’s expense and allowing them to retain tenure, Mundt said.
At Syringa, initially the hospital staff encouraged patients to call ahead if they believed they had coronavirus symptoms and suspended nonemergency care, such as wellness visits and colonoscopies, Eimers said.
Overall visits dropped 50 percent and the impact in the emergency room was even greater, at 60 percent, said Syringa CEO Abner King.
Hopefully that was because people were staying home and being more careful, not because they were ignoring symptoms that needed treatment, Eimers said.
“It’s a bit of a mystery,” she said. “It’s a little worrisome and I don’t know how to explain it.”
Now the hospital is shifting its approach and resuming routine care, partly because it has implemented new safety measures.
The clinic has two entrances for care. One of them is for healthy patients getting prenatal checks, annual physicals and immunizations. The other is for those experiencing symptoms of the flu or coronavirus.
“(Our medical staff) knows the precautions they need to take to keep patients safe,” Eimers said.
Other hospitals previously trimmed their payrolls. All of Pullman Regional Hospital’s more than 500 employees are taking a 25 percent pay cut for 60 days including physicians and nurses. Tri-State has put about 80 of its more than 600 employees on a furlough of an indefinite length, while administrators, physicians and nurse practitioners take one day per pay period without pay.
Whitman Hospital has reduced hours for about 10 percent of its staff.
