Finding available hospital beds can be a problem with any hospital anywhere at any time. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put extra pressure on local hospitals to find space for patients who need care for coronavirus symptoms, as well as other medical conditions.
William Arnold, of Clarkston, said an elderly relative of his was taken to the emergency room at Tri-State Hospital late Monday. The person had a rapid test for COVID-19, which came back negative, but needed care for other medical conditions.
“There were no hospital beds at Tri-State or St. Joe’s or Seattle or Boise, so (the person) is still sitting there in the ER because they have no place” for the person to be admitted, Arnold told the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday. “They don’t have the staff right now. They might have rooms, but they don’t have the staff.”
Tri-State CEO Don Wee and Chief Nursing Officer Jackie Mossakowski acknowledged there have sometimes been problems finding a bed for patients needing treatment there.
“It’s a very dynamic situation, and we look at bed status every four hours, knowing that things can change,” Mossakowski said.
She said it’s not unusual to start the day with plenty of beds, ready to take in admissions, but that can quickly change to where there is no space for additional patients.
Wee said bed availability also depends on patients’ needs.
“As a critical access hospital, we don’t have all the specialists available to us,” he said. “You can have licensed beds, but what staff’s available to take care of patients? That’s why we do (an assessment) every four hours. Sometimes we have staff out because of COVID exposure, so you have to see who you can accept or not.”
Mossakowski said it’s not a situation unique to this area.
“I’ve been a nurse many years and worked at large and small hospitals,” she said. “Unfortunately this situation happens whether it’s COVID or not. It can happen at big hospitals where a person can be waiting, and when big hospitals get backed up they have patients waiting in the ER. ... It’s a systemic problem, and it’s been going on for many years.”
Although the situation can happen under any circumstance, Wee said adding COVID-19 patients on top of regular medical needs takes up more staff, as well as requiring personal protective equipment and other special gear specific to the virus.
He urged the public to continue to be vigilant to help with the hospital situation. Wearing face coverings, washing hands and keeping social distance, he said, “is not a political issue. It’s a health care issue, and until people get their arms around it, it’s not going to stop.”
Other hospitals in the region contacted Tuesday afternoon reported they still had hospital space available, but it is a situation evaluated every few hours or at least daily.
Pullman Regional Hospital spokeswoman Megan Guido said that facility was near capacity in October, but patient loads have gone down gradually since then and currently it is operating at about 50 percent capacity.
“So we have a daily review of that to see what our capacity is and the bed capacity around the region and state,” Guido said. “Some hospitals are really challenged right now.”
Peter Mundt of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow also said bed capacity is monitored on a regular basis.
“We’re always looking at capacity issues, but that’s taken on a new meaning (with COVID-19),” Mundt said. “We’re not currently in a capacity situation, but we recognize with all our staff that it can turn very quickly. So that does not give us a false sense of security. We have the capacity to provide care and strongly encourage the public to take the best measures they can to keep the spread low.”
Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said the hospital currently has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care.
“Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid, changes daily and is based on admissions, discharges, transfers and the level of care patients — COVID-19 and otherwise — need at any given time,” Skinner said.
Lenne Bonner, chief executive officer for St. Mary’s Hospital at Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino said beds are available at the two rural hospitals.
“The number of them changes daily,” Bonner said. “But we have always had them available. We have had some difficulty finding beds when we need to transfer people.”
Abner King, CEO of Syringa General Hospital and Clinics at Grangeville, said the hospital has accepted every patient that needed to be admitted so far during the pandemic.
“We have come close to filling all beds on several occasions, but we have not turned away any patients,” King said. “We have had a few occasions where patients need to be transferred to a higher level of care, and we’ve had difficulty finding a larger hospital with available capacity to accept them.”
COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in Idaho on Monday, and by the end of the week the state is expecting to have received all or most of the initial allotment of 13,650 doses, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced.
Shipments will continue each week and will be distributed on a priority basis. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be at the top of the list and will include skilled nurses and those working in assisted living and intermediate care facilities. The initial vaccine shipment is destined for hospital staff and outpatient clinic staff who provide care for COVID-19 patients.
The first vaccine shipment to north central Idaho is expected to contain 975 doses and will arrive sometime this week. Public Health – Idaho North Central District has been coordinating with local hospitals to schedule vaccine clinics for their staff.
“There is not enough vaccine in the initial shipment to vaccinate all of the necessary frontline health care workers,” said Carol Moehrle, director of the health department. “This ongoing effort will continue with additional shipments of vaccine over the coming weeks. We are thrilled to start the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is important to remember that the number of people to be vaccinated is substantial. Even as the vaccination process begins, it will likely be spring before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public at large.
“We still continue to urge everyone to take all precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding large groups, social distancing, wearing face coverings when around others and staying home when ill.”
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has made recommendations about which populations should be prioritized for the second phase of shipments. Gov. Brad Little will make the ultimate decision, but the committee recommended that the second phase of the vaccine plan include essential workers not included in the first phase. This includes first responders, such as fire, police, protective services and community support personnel; pre-K-12 school staff, teachers and day care workers; correctional and detention facility staff; food processing workers; grocery and convenience store workers; Idaho National Guard; and other essential workers.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported an increase of 80 new cases Tuesday but no new deaths. The cases include 14 in Clearwater County; six in Idaho County; 25 in Latah County; seven in Lewis County; and 28 in Nez Perce County.
Asotin County reported 14 new cases and no new deaths; Garfield County had one new positive case and two pending cases; and Whitman County reported seven new positive test results from over the weekend and Tuesday, with five of those being hospitalized.
Because of the pandemic, the traditional high school choir performance for the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners and check presentation to the students at the state Capitol did not take place this year.
The Land Board instead presented a large, symbolic check to schoolchildren this year by video during the board’s meeting Tuesday. The virtual presentation recognizes the endowment lands and fund distribution of $52,586,400 for the current school year. There are nine endowment beneficiaries, including Idaho’s public schools, universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill, state veterans homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, Idaho’s juvenile corrections system and the state prison system.
The land board also approved the distribution for fiscal year 2022, a total of $88,076,500 to be distributed to the endowment beneficiaries, with $54,798,000 going to public schools next year.
The money for the endowment distribution comes from timber sales, leases on endowment lands and earnings from the land grant endowment fund. The land grant endowment fund of $2.4 billion generated an investment return of 5.2 percent for the year ended June 30, 2020.
The land board is made up of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller and superintendent of public schools.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman has developed a new product that provides specialized temperature monitoring and logging for the cold and ultra-cold environments required to properly store new COVID-19 vaccines.
The idea for the SEL-2411TM Temperature Monitor Digital Data Logger came about following a request for Kane Francetich, chief information officer for Gritman Medical Center. Francetich was in search of two ultra-low temperature monitors for the freezers that will store the vaccines but found they were on backorder from their regular supplier.
Ed Schweitzer, SEL president and chief technology officer, said his company realized it could modify one of its existing products to perform the tasks needed by Gritman.
Engineers made several modifications to the SEL-2411 Programmable Logic Controller, a device designed to monitor sensors in harsh electrical substation and industrial environments.
The device works with any commercial refrigerator, freezer of ultra-cold freezer as a primary or secondary system to monitor temperatures at an accuracy of plus or minus 1 degree Celsius.
Francetich said keeping the COVID-19 vaccines safe and at a specific temperature throughout the handling and storage process is critically important.
“We are grateful to be using this unique technology made right here on the Palouse by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to help make sure the vaccine doses we will receive are kept safe and ready for use,” Francetich said.
