Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in north central Idaho declined slightly last week from the previous week and no new deaths from the virus were reported Monday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 91 new cases Monday for a total in the five-county region of 5,446. So far, 45 deaths have resulted from the illness but none was reported over the weekend.
Thirty-four of the new cases were in Nez Perce County; 15 in Latah County; 21 in Idaho County; 10 in Clearwater County and 11 in Lewis County.
Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties are listed by the health department as minimal risk areas, while Latah and Nez Perce counties are considered moderate risk. There were 20 hospitalizations in the region last week, down from 20.29 hospitalizations for the week ending Nov. 21.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported a total cumulative count of 22 patients who have been treated at the hospital for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital does not report daily admissions and discharges to protect patient privacy.
As of Wednesday, the 14-day positivity rate at Gritman was 286 positives out of 3,545 total tests, or 8.07 percent positive. The hospital updates its data each week.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is preparing to update its web page to show hospitalizations from COVID-19 but the page was not ready to be published Monday, said Samanatha Skinner, spokeswoman for the Lewiston hospital. That page is expected to be published today, she added.
Asotin County reported 30 new cases Friday; three on Saturday and eight on Sunday with six current hospitalizations. In the past 14 days, there have been 192 new positive tests for a total of 799 cases. There have been a total of 13 deaths.
Whitman County received 68 new positive COVID-19 test results over the holiday weekend, bringing the county total to 2,353. Five cases are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths remain at 22.
Garfield County reported two new positive cases, for a total of 71 positives and one death. All but four of the current cases have recovered.
North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood reported five new COVID-19 cases for inmates for a total of 175 inmate infections. Two staff members also have tested positive for the virus, said Aaron Krieger, warden at the prison.
Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino reported 23 new positive tests for inmates, for a total of 139. That includes symptomatic and asymptomatic test results from the mass testing earlier in November, said Warden Terema Carlin.
Carlin said the staff tracker has been corrupted but she believes three new staff members have tested positive for the virus. There have been no hospitalizations from the prisons.
Between Nov. 22 and Sunday, the Lewiston Fire Department responded to 144 emergency medical service calls. Fifteen of those calls were to patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and 22 calls have COVID-like symptoms.
One employee tested positive during this week and one other was tested and is waiting for results. So far the fire department has had 11 positive cases, with the first occurring Oct. 20. Of the 11 positive cases, 10 have recovered and are back to work.
No fire department employees are out of work because of the 14-day quarantine for close contact exposures. Since Oct. 24, the department has had six employees who were required to quarantine because of close contact with exposure. One of those employees tested positive.
Department personnel worked 91 hours of overtime last week and reserve firefighters worked 336 hours, which was a significant reduction from the previous week when four employees were out because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The department has burned through a greater number of N95 masks and gowns because of the increased number of EMS calls and positive or symptomatic patients. The department calculates it has about 45 to 50 days’ worth of personal protective equipment and is continuing to order additional supplies as they become available.
