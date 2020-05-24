While the shift to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic upended the family dynamic for millions of households, two Lewiston families have settled into a “new normal” that doesn’t look vastly different from the old.
Performing the duties of a full-time job from home is nothing new for Katy Moore, a 35-year-old auditor for Regence BlueShield health insurance. She’s been working from home for about five years. But her husband Keith, 36, is the regional director of retail for the Salvation Army thrift stores and used to spend a lot of time on the road.
“He does have an office here in town, but with his job it’s really easy for him just to work from home,” Moore said. “So he doesn’t really go into the office. He usually just sits on the couch with his laptop.”
But having dad at home created a fair amount of friction for the Moores and their three children — Bailey, 10, Braelyn, 5, and Brooklynn, 3 — when stay-at-home orders first landed at the end of March.
“The girls and I kind of have our schedule,” Moore said. “When (Keith) came home, it kind of disrupted everything.”
As a single mom caring for her three children, juggling those gender roles hasn’t been as much of an issue for Emily Schmidt, a 36-year-old billing specialist for Avista Utilities. But she has been trying to find balance between being a professional and being a mother after being thrust into the work-from-home environment.
“I showed up to work on (March 16), they checked out our laptops and monitors and I was home by 10:30 that day set up for working from home,” Schmidt said. “They’re almost like normal days when you just go sit at a desk and work with customers and things like that on the phone. So that part didn’t really change.”
Her kids are all school-aged, with Noah, 16, in high school, Isaiah, 12, in middle school and Elizabeth, 10, nearing the end of elementary school. Before the pandemic closed schools across the nation, the kids would be at school during the work day, allowing Schmidt the peace of mind needed to focus on her job.
Of course, COVID-19 torpedoed that routine way of life. There has been friction, mostly from trying to become a home-schooler on the fly. Noah and Elizabeth were the most comfortable at school, so dealing with their transition has been the biggest challenge, Schmidt said. But Isaiah, who typically struggled the most in the classroom, found new wind in his academic sails studying at home.
Perhaps most importantly, the whole family eventually settled into a new routine that has been working out for the most part.
“They’ve actually been flexible with it, and the kids have done fairly well,” she said. “They go to bed at close to the same time, maybe a little bit later and get up a little bit later.”
But Schmidt said her adjustment to working from home hasn’t been as smooth. The “new normal” has left her feeling overwhelmed at times, like when she has to drop everything to act as teacher or peacemaker.
“It’s harder on me whenever they get to bickering or fighting or not knowing what to do next,” she said. “Then I have to pause and address that, then try to pick back up where I’m at and work. I work in an office for a reason. I’m not a stay-at-home mom. I’m not a homeschool mom. And I probably had unrealistic expectations of how to handle it all. I thought it all had to be perfect.”
That expectation of perfection conflicted with the kids’ schools, which told parents they only expected a couple of hours of active home learning time each day. That didn’t line up with the 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. school day she pictured in her mind. But Schmidt said she has come to realize the schools probably set the time request so low to help parents maintain their sanity.
One strategy she’s found to beef up the kids’ education is to seize hands-on learning opportunities outside of the curriculum offered by the school district. An example is helping them develop their life skills, like cooking. They have been helping prep and cook meals more often, and Schmidt even got Elizabeth to mix in some math with her banana bread.
“I had her double the recipe, so she’s doubling fractions,” she said. “So I guess it doesn’t worry me as much about them being behind because I feel like they’re getting other things.”
Another tactic for both mom and the kids has been seizing on smaller blocks of time and trying to fill them with as many accomplishments as possible. That has helped avoid burnouts by giving everyone some extra free time. Schmidt uses the first hour and a half of her workday to knock out tasks while the kids are still asleep, for instance.
That’s important because her employer expects her to keep the same schedule as the office, with tasks, lunch and breaks all coming at the usual times. The early morning hours are also ideal for the videoconferences Schmidt has with her coworkers, but there are still pitfalls.
“One time my son came down in his underwear,” she said.
Moore said still having a day care available has been invaluable.
“So the younger two are able to go to day care, which has really helped out a lot because I don’t really know how I’d get any work done with them at home,” she said, adding that home schooling 10-year-old Bailey has still been a daunting experience. “She’s in the fourth grade, and it’s the challenge trying to get her to be motivated to do anything.”
The family has also had to find ways to rearrange their schedules around the challenges presented not only by Keith’s work-from-home schedule, but the loss of all their other activities. Those included going to church at least twice a week, dance lessons for the younger girls and softball for the oldest. One of the best solutions has also become one of the most popular around the country: outdoor time. The Moores have used theirs to partake in long walks around the neighborhood or kayaking in the Snake River.
Keith is the cook in the family, so he’s had more time to devote to the work in the kitchen. Katy Moore said she typically takes that time to do other housework, but Keith is helping more in that arena since he’s home all day, every day.
Katy Moore said the routines have now settled in, more or less, and her mental health has improved since the onset of the pandemic when she often felt overwhelmed with anxiety.
“There were a couple of times where I just had tears coming out of nowhere,” she said. “It’s gotten better now that we’re past the initial start of everything, but I’m still ready for it to kind of get back to normal.”
