Idaho health officials are encouraging people to practice social distancing and wear face masks as they mingle with friends and family this Labor Day weekend.
State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said when local health officials contact people who test positive for COVID-19, the consistent message is that they were most likely infected while socializing with people they know.
“Every week we ask the health departments what they’re seeing, and over and over they say it’s family gatherings, small gatherings,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re so concerned about the Labor Day weekend. We want people to try and remember — celebrate with friends and families, but please do so while social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible. Keep in mind it’s those small gatherings we’re seeing as a big part of the problem.”
Heading into the long weekend, north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 45 new cases of the virus Thursday, for a total of 1,355.
Thirty-eight of those were in Whitman County, which has now reported 656 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began — nearly as many as the rest of the region combined. That’s an increase of 314 in the past week, or 92 percent.
As has been the case over the past two weeks, the bulk of the new infections are in people between the ages of 20 and 39. All are stable and self-isolating, according to the Whitman County Public Health Department.
Garfield County reported one new case, for a total of five.
Statewide, Washington reported 479 new cases of the virus Thursday, for a total of 75,856. There were 10 more deaths, for a total of 1,945.
People in their 20s and 30s account for 40 percent of the infections in Washington, together with 14 percent of hospitalizations and 1 percent of the deaths.
By contrast, people age 60 and over account for just 18 percent of the cases, but 56 percent of the hospitalizations and 89 percent of the deaths.
In Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties both reported one new case Thursday, while Nez Perce County added four new cases.
Statewide, Idaho reported 263 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 32,927 since the first case was reported in March.
During a news conference in Boise on Thursday, Gov. Brad Little said the state would remain in Stage 4 of its four-phase reopening plan for another two weeks.
Hahn said the state is seeing a decline in the number of new infections reported each day, as well as in the percent of people being tested who test positive. However, there continue to be people admitted to hospitals every day with possible or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“We know with the flu season coming, with more people coming indoors, with the Labor Day weekend approaching, we are concerned that people will be gathering together more and there will be more chances for transmission,” Hahn said.
Also on Thursday, Little announced that he approved a transfer of $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Idaho’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Without the transfer, he said, the unemployment insurance tax paid by Idaho’s small businesses and employers likely would have increased by more than $300 per employee next year — nearly double the current amount — to keep the trust fund solvent.
The move “puts even more dollars toward supporting Idaho businesses (and) helps keep jobs and continues our strong economic rebound,” Little said in a news release.
