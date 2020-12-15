Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.