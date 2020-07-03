The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of many Fourth of July events in the area, but some are still scheduled to go forward.
Events include, but are not limited to, the following:
The 35th annual Community Spirit Fireworks Show will begin at 10 p.m. for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Organizers say there will be no viewing from the Clarkston High football field this year, and ask people to watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
———
PULLMAN — The 45th annual Fourth of July fireworks display is set for 10 p.m. in Pullman. Organizers say the annual gathering at Sunnyside Park is canceled, and suggest people watch the display from their homes or other viewpoints.
———
The High Lonesome 45 Mounted Shooters club will stage a competition Saturday and Sunday at the 49er’s Saddle Club, at 6601 Tammany Creek Road, in Lewiston.
The Saturday event, which will start at 9 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m., will be a sanctioned Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association competition. There will also be a competition Sunday from 9 a.m. until about noon.
In the competition, participants ride horses and shoot at balloons set up around a course. On Saturday, the participants will use a .45 revolver and a double-barreled shotgun during their ride.
The competitors don’t shoot projectiles; instead, they fire “granules of powder” that pop the balloons but also dissipate after about 20 feet, said Bob McHargue, president of the High Lonesome 45 club.
“There’s a lot of noise,” he said, “but it’s kind of like the dog barking: big bark, no bite.”
There will be men’s and women’s competitions. Spectators are welcome, and there is no cost for tickets, McHargue said.