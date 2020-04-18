Wilson Boots had never organized a protest before, but within a span of 20 hours, he rallied more than 60 people to gather in front of the Nez Perce County Courthouse on Friday to speak out against widespread COVID-19 shutdowns.
For more than an hour, the crowd waved American flags and signs saying, “Live in Freedom, Not in Fear” as cars and pedestrians passed by on Main Street. The reactions to the group’s messages were a mix of horns honking, thumbs up and some opposition.
“A few people disapproved,” said Boots, a 48-year-old Lewiston resident. “You know what I say to that? Lovely. Wonderful. That’s what this country is about, the freedom to express your opinions. This is all about living a free life and liberty and justice for all.”
The Lewiston protest was held at the same time as a similar gathering in Boise organized by members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Health Freedom Idaho. The demonstrators were protesting the recent extension of Idaho’s stay-at-home order.
“I’ve been talking to the governor’s office and other elected officials,” Boots said. “I gave them my opinion of the shutdowns and told them I’m not happy with the decisions they’re making. I didn’t elect (President) Trump to run Idaho. I support him, but I disagree with him on this issue.”
Businesses across the state are suffering and should be allowed to open, Boots said. In his opinion, the COVID-19 “cure” has proven to be worse than the disease. If they choose to, people can wear masks, practice social distancing and stay safe while continuing to work, he said.
“We live in the reddest state in the union, but I am having a hard time telling the difference between Idaho and Washington right now,” Boots said. “A lot of us moved to Idaho for freedom. Don’t tout the freedom and then crack down on us.”
Boots, who works as a machinist, said he considers himself a “nobody.” But if future generations ever ask about the COVID-19 pandemic, he wants to be able to say he stood up for the working men and women of Idaho, and tried to get the government to lift the restrictions.
“I’m every man,” Boots said. “That’s the point. I’ve never done anything like this. I’m not on social media. My concern is if we will shut down the country over this, what will we do in the future? We can’t do this every year. It’s not sustainable. I feel like our leaders have fallen down hard on this issue.”
Val Mundell, a 69-year-old Clarkston retiree, said he attended the protest because he supports America going back to work. The COVID-19 precautionary measures may be necessary in New York City or other hot spots, but they don’t make sense in the valley, he said.
“I think the government has overstepped in a community like ours,” Mundell said. “I’ve been out in public from day one. My age group was still packed into restaurants in Yuma, Ariz., in the middle of March.”
Mundell said he did ask his 96-year-old mother to stop going to Grocery Outlet for milk, but overall, the coronavirus isn’t keeping him awake at night.
“If you listen to all of the honks and saw all of the thumbs-up, you’d know we have a lot of support on this.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.