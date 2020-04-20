Group plans to take it to Moscow’s streets

MOSCOW — A group of people plans to gather this evening at Moscow City Hall in protest of the city’s decision to place restrictions on businesses in response to COVID-19.
The Liberate Moscow Peaceful Protest is set to begin at 6:15 p.m., according to a Facebook event page.
In March, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued bans shuttering gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons, banning gatherings of more than 10 people and limiting bars and restaurants to curbside pickup and delivery. Those bans were later extended to May 5.
The Liberate Moscow Peaceful Protest organizers on Facebook claim the city council’s decision was based on “bad modeling on initial data from China, Iran, and Italy” and has cost the city more than 3,000 jobs and $22 million.
The Facebook post points out there are “only” three known COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in Latah County. It states the city made its decision before there were any known cases in the county.
“Our leaders were willing to require us to shut down our businesses and forgo making a living for our families, while our leaders continued to take a salary from our tax dollars,” the Facebook post states.
The group believes the most reasonable approach is for the elderly and others vulnerable to COVID-19 to self-quarantine. It is opposed to the government threatening “our constitutional right to work, to provide for our families, and to assemble.”
“Citizens generally make better life decisions for themselves, and so we should encourage individual responsibility, as opposed to the current situation of taking these liberties away,” the Facebook message states.
The group asks anyone who joins the protest to keep six feet away and wear masks if they feel compelled.