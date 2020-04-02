MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center in Moscow shared its current guidelines for testing for COVID-19 in a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
The guidelines were established in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and federal public health officials. Testing at Gritman will be done on people who have COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath; hospitalized patients; health care facility workers with symptoms; patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms; patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms; patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms; and first responders with symptoms, according to the news release.
Test samples collected at Gritman are sent to the Idaho State Laboratory in Boise or to an out-of-state commercial lab, the release said. Positive tests are reported through public health authorities.
Other agencies made the following coronavirus-related announcements Wednesday:
Syringa Primary Care Clinic in Grangeville began offering services in two separate locations Wednesday to reduce exposure of contagious disease, Syringa Hospital and Clinics Public Information Officer Katy Eimers said.
Patients experiencing acute illness such as gastric issues (nausea and or diarrhea), respiratory issues, sore throat or similar symptoms will be seen in the Carmelita Spencer building at 711 W. North Street location, Suite 2, which is located across the street from the clinic and adjacent to Syringa Physical Therapy, Eimers said.
Patients with routine health care needs such as obstetrics, well child exams, immunizations, diabetes and other wellness or chronic illness visits will continue to be seen at the Primary Care Clinic at 722 W. North Street, and patients will temporarily enter through the door on the west side of the building with the ramp, Eimers said.
Telehealth services are now available because of the COVID-19 crisis. Visits to the clinic can be scheduled by calling clinic registration at (208) 983-8590. In some cases, the provider may request the patient be physically seen.
Idaho will need to change its unemployment insurance system if it is to make payments to people authorized to receive additional unemployment benefits under the recently passed CARES Act, Idaho Department of Labor spokeswoman Georgia Smith said.
The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week.
Under the act, self-employed workers and those paid by 1099 or in the gig economy may be eligible for unemployment insurance. The state is working with the federal government to implement the necessary changes as soon as possible, Smith said.
The U.S. Department of Labor is preparing guidance for states on how to proceed, but those haven’t been put in place yet. Currently, Idaho is processing unemployment insurance applications under existing Idaho law and a proclamation signed by Gov. Brad Little on March 27.
Any additional federal benefit payments, such as the $600 supplement in the CARES Act, will require additional federal guidance and additional system programming, but it will be retroactive for eligible claimants.
Changes to Idaho’s existing programs will be updated at labor.idaho.gov. Benefits can also be applied for online at the website.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab has loaned equipment to increase COVID-19 testing to the University of Washington Medical Center.
The UW Virology Department currently processes about 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 clinical samples per day. The equipment known as ThermoFisher 7500 testing units were loaned to the university after the company contacted Washington State Patrol’s Vancouver crime lab and that lab identified the two pieces of equipment as available, a news release said.
The units were new and not scheduled to be put into use at the crime lab until June, so the loan will not impact the crime lab’s current operations, the news release said.