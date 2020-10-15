Public health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and a death from Oct. 4, and two area school districts announced they had new cases of the disease.
In a letter to parents Tuesday, Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin announced that “several students/staff ... have tested positive for COVID and are currently in quarantine.” An exact number was not specified.
Contact tracing is being done to identify those in close contact with those who tested positive.
“If we do not contact you directly, that does not mean that your student did not have contact with a person that tested positive,” Miskin said in the letter. “It just means that they did not spend a significant amount of time in close contact with the individual. In GHS we are a small school and everyone is in contact every day. We need your help and support to keep an eye on our kids.”
Miskin asked parents and guardians to keep students at home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
The Moscow School District announced a second student or staff member has come down with COVID-19. The new case is a student or staff member at Lena Whitmore Elementary School. The first case was at Moscow High School.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said classmates of the infected person will isolate at home for two weeks and utilize the district’s online learning for class instruction.
Public health officials are also investigating a possible additional case among the students or staff members. Contact tracing was conducted, and those possibly in contact with the infected individual have been contacted.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 40 new cases Wednesday, while public health officials in Whitman and Asotin counties in southeastern Washington reported 14 new cases. There have been 1,758 cases of COVID-19 in the five-county health district in north central Idaho and 26 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
The three southeastern Washington counties of Asotin, Garfield and Whitman have accounted for 1,740 cases of the disease and eight deaths. There have been a total of 3,498 cases in the region and 34 deaths from COVID-19.
“We urge all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Tara Macke, public health spokeswoman for the North Central District. “This includes, practicing social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, sanitizing high-touch surfaces regularly and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.”
Latah County public health officials reported the most new cases in the region Wednesday, with 18. The county has had 764 people contract COVID-19 since the pandemic began; no one there has died from the illness. There are 453 active cases there, and 311 people have recovered.
Wednesday’s new cases in Latah County include seven women and six men between the ages of 18 and 29; a man and a woman in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s; and a woman in her 60s.
Nez Perce County reported 10 new cases of the disease Wednesday. There have been 561 cases in the county, and 24 people have died from the illness. Public health officials said 371 people have recovered from the disease, and there are currently 166 active cases of the virus.
Wednesday’s new cases in Nez Perce County include a girl between 5 and 12 years old; two women between 18 and 29; a man in his 40s; a woman and a man in their 60s; a woman and a man in their 70s; a man in his 80s; and a woman in her 90s.
Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Nimiipuu Health, said there were 11 new positive tests there Tuesday and one Wednesday.
Whitman County reported eight new cases, bringing the total there to 1,559 since the pandemic began and 1,471 since Aug. 1. Three people have died from COVID-19 in the county, all three being reported within the last week.
Wednesday’s new cases include a female and male between the ages of 0 and 19; two men between the ages 20 and 39; one woman and two men between the ages of 40 and 59 and one man between the ages 60 and 79. There is currently one person hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, and 11 people have been hospitalized there because of it.
Asotin County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 167. Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury reported the Oct. 4 death of a woman between the ages of 80 and 100 as the county’s fifth death from COVID-19. The woman was a resident at Prestige Care in Clarkston, Woodbury said.
The new Asotin County cases include a boy between the ages of 0 and 9; two males between the ages of 10 and 19; a man in his 20s; a man in his 30s; and a man in his 60s. Two people are currently hospitalized in Asotin County because of COVID-19, Woodbury said.
Public Health officials in Idaho County also reported six new cases, bringing that county’s total to 267. No one has died from the disease in Idaho County. There are currently 182 active cases there, and 85 people have recovered from the virus. The new cases include a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 29; a man in his 30s; and two men and one woman in their 50s.
Clearwater County reported four new cases Wednesday. The county has had 112 cases and no deaths. There are currently 82 active cases of the disease, and 30 people have recovered. The new cases include a girl between 5 and 12 years old; a boy between 13 and 17; and a man and woman in their 60s.
Lewis County reported two new cases, which brings the county’s total to 54. Two people have died from COVID-19 there. There are currently 41 active cases of the illness, and 11 people have recovered. The new cases Wednesday include a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s.
Garfield County was the only county in the region not to report any new cases Wednesday. The county has had a total of 14 cases, and all have recovered from the illness, according to Garfield County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman.
Idaho reported 645 new cases Wednesday, and four more Idahoans succumbed to COVID-19. The Gem State has had 49,892 cases of the disease since the pandemic began, and 516 Idahoans have died.
Idaho reports 219 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Monday in 45 hospitals statewide. The number is the highest for a single day since Aug. 3, when Idaho reported 242 people hospitalized because of the virus. The hospitalizations on Aug. 3 were the highest for the state during the pandemic.
Fifty-six Idahoans were in intensive care units Monday in 45 reporting hospitals around the state. Those ICU numbers are the second-highest recorded in the state since the pandemic began, one shy of the 57 reported July 21. There were 56 people in an ICU bed in Idaho because of COVID-19 on July 28 and Sept. 14, as well.
There have been 2,122 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations in the Gem State include 51 younger than 18; 139 between the ages of 18 and 29; 177 in their 30s; 225 in their 40s; 269 in their 50s; 397 in their 60s; 449 in their 70s; 322 in their 80s; 90 in their 90s; and three people 100 or older.
Washington state reported 734 new cases Wednesday, and 10 more people died. There have been 7,883 people hospitalized in the Evergreen State because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.