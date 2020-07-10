Progress in reopening Idaho and Washington will likely be delayed for another few weeks, as both states experience a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that the Gem State has not met the health criteria for moving out of Stage 4 of its four-phase reopening plan.
“We will remain in Stage 4 for at least another two weeks,” he said during a morning news conference. “We want our students back in school at the end of the summer. We want our economy to rebound as quickly as possible. Our personal actions are the single most important thing we can do to make this happen.”
In Washington, where county-by-county reopening plans were paused last week, Gov. Jay Inslee declined to speculate on when progress might resume.
“The jury is out,” he said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. “We’ll make the right decision at the right time, (but) I can’t give you any certainty one way or the other. I can tell you this virus is growing in our state, in many, many parts of our state. That’s obviously concerning. If we want to move ahead, we can put on masks. That’s the thing that makes it more likely we can move through these phases.”
Inslee spent a portion of his news conference blasting President Donald Trump for threatening to withhold federal funding if states don’t reopen public schools in the fall.
“I just want to say this about his threats: They are hogwash,” Inslee said. “Unfortunately, this has been a pattern with this president. He has made it a practice of holding our children hostage. He did that in immigration, in his cruel and callous child separation policies. He did it in threatening our Dreamers. And now he’s trying to treat (school children) as pawns and dictate to the state of Washington. We are not going to be bullied.”
Little said his decision two weeks ago to shift to a localized approach in responding to the coronavirus is working.
“I support our mayors and local public health officials across the state who are making tough decisions to protect citizens and preserve health care capacity,” he said. “Unless I have very, very compelling reasons (to overrule them), I’m going to default to the local health district or mayor about what they do. I’m not going to second-guess them.”
Inslee, by contrast, seemed more comfortable with statewide mandates, such as his order requiring people to wear face coverings in public. He spent much of the news conference praising Washington residents for adhering to the policy.
Asked whether he’s considering some sort of travel restrictions or testing requirements for out-of-state visitors, Inslee said he’s keeping an eye on how that’s working in other states.
“It’s not currently in our plans, but these things are under consideration,” he said. “So far, I don’t believe we’ve seen evidence of that being a problem, but that could change in 24 hours. If conditions warrant, we would be willing to do that. So stay tuned.”
During his news conference, Little also noted that the state is finally seeing results from its efforts to expand the Department of Labor’s capacity to handle unemployment claims.
“We expect to have the entire backlog caught up next week, because of the things we’ve put in place,” he said. “That money is now going out through the economy.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.