Idaho businesses can move to Stage 3 of the state's four-phase economic recovery plan this weekend, based on the continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases and infection rates.
Gov. Brad Little made the announcement today.
Based on consultations with theater owners and health experts, the governor is also allowing movie theaters to open as soon as Saturday, so long as they meet specific safety protocols. That's two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.
Details on the Stage 3 requirements can be found online, at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
For more on this story, see Friday's Lewiston Tribune.