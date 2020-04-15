Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended his statewide stay-at-home order by two weeks today, while offering a ray of hope for certain “nonessential” businesses.
The initial stay-at-home order, issued March 25, was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring nonessential businesses to close and asking the public to self-isolate at home.
The order was scheduled to expire today, but Little has extended it through April 30. He noted that, with community spread of the virus “in nearly every corner of the state,” the need to maintain social distancing and other public safety measures remains paramount.
Nevertheless, this latest order will ease restrictions on some businesses that were previously deemed nonessential – such as garden centers, flower shops or jewelry stores – that can offer curbside service or home delivery.
More businesses could be allowed to reopen after April 30, Little said, if they can put plans in place to operate safely, by maintaining social distancing practices, providing protective equipment to employees and limiting the number of people in enclosed spaces at any given time.
Other nonessential businesses that can't meet social distancing requirements will continue to be prohibited, Little said. That includes bars and restaurants (except for delivery or curbside pickup), gyms, hair salons, nightclubs and public events.
The revised stay-at-home order also requires out-of-state visitors to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Idaho.
