The year 2020 began with a rumor, vague rumblings about a cluster of “viral pneumonia cases of unknown cause” in Wuhan, China, according to the World Health Organization.
On Jan. 9, Chinese officials said the outbreak was caused by “a novel coronavirus,” subsequently identified as COVID-19. Two days later, the country announced the first death from the disease.
Twelve long months later, the pandemic still hasn’t run its course. More than 80 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, and the number of related deaths exceeds 1.76 million — including more than 333,000 in the United States alone.
Of little surprise, the worldwide pandemic dominated the news of 2020, and the headlines in the Lewiston Tribune reflected the magnitude of COVID-19 and how it impacted nearly every aspect of life. With that in mind, the top stories of the year begin today, focusing on the virus. The year in review will conclude Monday with a broader view of local events that also shaped a year to remember — or perhaps one that many would like to forget.
Pandemic prompts protests, political turmoil
In a March 17 op-ed piece, penned just a few days after Idaho recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Gov. Brad Little noted that the coronavirus situation “is changing hourly, and history will remember our reaction to it.
“I want history to remember that Idahoans were there for each other during this very challenging and uncertain time,” he continued. “Let’s be mindful of our neighbors and thoughtful of our actions. … Let’s make sure future generations use (this) as a model for calm and compassion in a time of uncertainty.”
With broad public health actions unseen in the past century, Americans for the most part cooperated and complied with mandates. Rather than take to the streets, most took steps to protect themselves, their friends and families, and their communities.
Protesters, though, were often the loudest voices in the room. Citing infringements upon their constitutional freedoms, they pushed back against face mask mandates and business restrictions, insisting that any response to the disease should be a matter of personal choice.
“A lot of us moved to Idaho for freedom. Don’t tout the freedom and then crack down on us,” said 48-year-old Wilson Boots of Lewiston, during an April protest against Idaho’s stay-at-home order.
If future generations ask about the COVID-19 pandemic, Boots said, he wants to be able to say he stood up for the working men and women of Idaho and tried to get the government to lift restrictions.
Distinctions between “essential” and “non-essential” workers drew sharp criticism across the state and nation. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, for example, a small business owner herself, chided Gov. Little for “unilaterally deciding which businesses were ‘essential’ and which were not.”
In an April 17 letter, McGeachin urged Little to “respect the rights of individuals acting within the (free) market to balance health and safety with their other needs. That is how we determine what is truly essential.”
When Hardware Brewing in Kendrick decided to re-open in May, in defiance of state restrictions on bars and taverns, McGeachin was one of several Republican officials to attend the event. Others included state Sen. Dan Johnson and state Rep. Mike Kingsley, both R-Lewiston, and Idaho Republican Party chairman and former 1st Congressional District representative Raul Labrador.
Co-owner Christine Lohman said the brewpub had no choice.
“We’re going broke,” she said. “The mortgages are mounting, everything’s mounting. I can’t pay Avista. ... We had to open.”
The brewery subsequently paid a $2,500 state fine for violating the shutdown order.
Some forms of protest, however, prompted widespread criticism.
Self-styled freedom fighter Ammon Bundy and his followers, for example, repeatedly pushed their way into health board, city council and legislative meetings, demonstrating their contempt for face mask mandates and other public health orders. They also picketed outside the homes of various public officials, at times drawing a law enforcement response for allegedly trespassing and causing a public disturbance.
“We vehemently condemn anyone who engages in this unacceptable behavior,” said Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna in December. “We strongly support free speech and the right to peaceably assemble, but political expression must be exercised civilly and in a proper setting.”
Nevertheless, protesters found a sympathetic ear in the Idaho Legislature. During a special session in August, lawmakers threatened to subpoena state officials over their “draconian” pandemic response and effectively promised to curtail the governor’s emergency powers.
— William L. Spence
Tracking virus spread proved to be one of many challenges
All eyes shifted toward local public health officials beginning in mid-March when the first positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the region. Whitman County reported its first positive test March 22, followed two days later by a case in Nez Perce County.
States grappled with the technology of compiling local data from the various health districts and making it available to a public frantic to know the numbers. But by the end of March, information was beginning to come together on internet formats for public viewing and, with numerous tweaks throughout the year, districts have been providing timely information on infections and deaths on a daily basis.
Hospitals also struggled to get up to speed. The fear that emergency rooms might quickly be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients prompted urgent pleas to the state and federal governments to provide more personal protective equipment for staff members. Health care workers urged the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, warning that in worst-case scenarios, ventilators and other life-saving equipment might not be available if there was a surge in patients.
The worst has not yet materialized — so far no hospitals in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have reported a need to turn patients away because of the coronavirus. Elective surgeries, however, have sometimes been postponed and the smaller, rural hospitals have at times had trouble finding places to transfer patients who needed higher levels of care — for all reasons, including COVID-19 — than what the smaller hospitals could provide.
Still, the situation remains precarious.
“It’s a very dynamic situation, and we look at bed status every four hours, knowing that things can change,” said Jackie Mossakowski, chief nursing officer for Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
“We can start the day with plenty of beds and take in plenty of admissions,” and soon enough there is no space for additional patients.
— Kathy Hedberg
Economic blowback of COVID-19 continues
Uncertainty reigned in 2020 when COVID-19 ruined what had been a thriving economy in north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and the rest of the nation.
Many businesses closed temporarily in the spring to prevent the spread of the illness, forcing thousands of people out of work in the region.
North central Idaho’s unemployment rate soared from 2.7 percent in March to 11.4 percent in April after the number of people employed in the area plummeted from 51,214 to 44,209.
Across the river in Asotin County, more than 500 people lost jobs in late March and early April.
Whitman County’s unemployment rate reached 8.3 percent in April, one of its highest rates in recent years.
Hospitality and higher education were among the sectors hardest hit. Hotels lost money because of canceled conferences and athletic games. Restaurants and bars saw profits decline for those reasons as well as restrictions imposed for weeks at a time that banned inside dining and drinking.
Washington State University in Pullman went from 6,017 full-time equivalent positions in 2019 to 5,923 in 2020 as it grappled with a cut in state money and trimmed its payroll more in recent months.
Unemployment offices in both states were overwhelmed by record levels of claims, and many people who qualified for benefits waited weeks for relief.
The economic fallout of coronavirus was softened by millions of dollars that flowed into the region through the Paycheck Protection Program that was a part of the congressionally approved Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
In southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, the money went to more than 225 companies that had 500 employees or fewer. The businesses that received the cash didn’t have to prove they had experienced economic hardships in the pandemic to be eligible.
Complicating the situation were rules businesses had to follow to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which often differed between Washington and Idaho.
Washington required employees to wear face masks at work starting in early June and expanded that mandate to anyone in a public place in early July.
Idaho took a less restrictive approach and left the call about face masks to local jurisdictions.
Face coverings became mandatory in Moscow on July 1. But Lewiston waited until late November, a move that some say hurt Clarkston’s nearby businesses that had to abide by Washington’s tougher rules for a longer period of time.
In spite of the challenges, the region’s economy had largely rebounded by the end of the year. North central Idaho’s unemployment rate had dropped back to 5 percent with more than 49,500 at work, while Asotin County’s unemployment rate was even lower, 4.6 percent with more than 9,000 people working.
The strength came largely from the region’s three largest private employers. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Clearwater Paper and Vista Outdoor — all manufacturers and essential businesses — never had to shut down.
SEL, a maker of digital products that protect power grids, added more than 100 jobs in 2020 at its Pullman and Lewiston plants. Vista Outdoor benefited from heightened demand for its ammunition and grew to more than 1,200 employees in Lewiston.
Similarly, Clearwater Paper’s toilet paper sold at record levels, especially in the spring, helping the company maintain 1,200 employees in Lewiston.
— Elaine Williams
Idaho governor: ‘We’ll get through this together’
A year that delivered the greatest public health challenge since the Spanish flu pandemic provided an unwelcome stress test for public institutions in 2020.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States was reported in Washington on Jan. 20. After spreading to almost every other state in the nation, the virus arrived in Idaho on March 13.
News of that first case came about seven hours after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, with the goal of freeing up emergency money to handle the pandemic.
At the time, fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 cases had been reported nationwide. By March 25, when Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order, the U.S. total had increased to nearly 60,000 cases, and the virus was out of the bag.
“We will get through this together, as long as we all play an active part in fighting the spread of coronavirus,” Little said when announcing the order. “I’m proud of Idaho and the way we support and love our neighbors. Let’s keep it up.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a similar order on March 23, saying “the less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save.”
The pandemic and related stay-home orders derailed economies around the world.
Idaho jumped from a near-record low unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in March to 11.8 percent in April, the highest level since January of 1983.
Washington experienced an even greater swing. It went from 3.8 percent unemployment in February — its lowest level since at least January of 1976 — to 16.3 percent in April, the highest rate during that same 44-year period.
Both states began easing restrictions in May, taking a phased approach to restarting their economies. Washington has since imposed new restrictions, after infection rates surged in the fall. Idaho did as well, although not to the same extent.
Congress quickly approved emergency funding, including expanded unemployment benefits. It followed up with additional relief funding at the end of December. However, it left states on their own to decide how best to respond to the virus.
Some took an aggressive line. Others left it up to individual citizens — but no matter what the choice, finding the proper balance was a topic of passionate and continuous debate.
“I’m proud of Gov. Little for not instituting a mask mandate, like other states have,” said Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, during a December chamber meeting. “Maybe he’ll have to, but we need to keep (the economy) going. He’s in the worst-case scenario: damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
It wasn’t just governors who found themselves in that uncomfortable position. Health district boards, school boards and city councils all came under scrutiny, regardless of what they did.
Moscow was one of the first cities in the state to adopt local restrictions on restaurants and large gatherings. It followed up with a face mask mandate in July; that requirement remains in effect and was recently extended to June.
After much debate, the Lewiston City Council approved a similar mandate in November, as did the Lewiston School Board.
The Region 2 public health board, by contrast, chose to recommend and advise, but declined to mandate any particular actions to rein in the disease.
“I just don’t see the coronavirus as being that deadly,” said Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei, during an Oct. 29 health board meeting. “Given all the other effects on society — the removal of people’s rights, locking people up, the depression, the suicide, all the untold casualties of this thing — I don’t think we need to move to (a higher alert level). I don’t think we need to be a nanny state and try to take care of everyone.”
No one locally was “locked up” for violating any pandemic orders, although it might have seemed that way to people who had to self-quarantine. Area law enforcement agencies issued some citations, but largely relied on education and warnings to achieve compliance.
From the start of the pandemic, Gov. Little said his main focus was to preserve health care capacity and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, as has happened in other states.
He also emphasized the link between public health and economic activity.
“Health and the economy are not mutually exclusive,” Little said in a May op-ed piece. “We cannot rebound if a huge segment of our population is afraid to engage in the economy again. They will engage, however, if they feel safe going outside their homes to visit businesses and return to work. We all have a role to play in keeping them safe. Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again.”
— William L. Spence
Education systems work through challenges brought on by coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic drastically impacted education this year.
In March, school districts and higher education institutions in the region closed their doors to in-person learning to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Students in both Washington and Idaho switched to remote learning from home, while activities like sports, dances and traditional graduation ceremonies also were canceled. Districts and higher education institutions instead held commencement parades and virtual events to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.
As the 2020-21 school year began, districts undertook a variety of approaches to reopen after the mandated closures. In Washington state, many schools started the year with online education, while the Clarkston and the Asotin-Anatone school districts received the green light to offer a hybrid learning schedule that kept the capacity of buildings to 50 percent. Desks were spaced 6-feet apart to allow for social distancing, and masks were mandated.
School districts in the Gem State were provided more flexibility to deliver education as they saw fit after the Idaho State Board of Education approved a tiered reopening plan for K-12 prior to the start of the current school year. A mask mandate wasn’t included in the plan, though some districts, including Lewiston, transitioned to districtwide mask mandates.
The framework originally included three categories based on the level of community spread of COVID-19 in an area. It allowed school boards to retain local control as they decided whether to offer traditional face-to-face education, a hybrid, or blended learning approach, or fully remote delivery.
The Lewiston School District opted to offer in-person learning to all of its students, while the Moscow School District started the fall semester in a hybrid format.
Throughout the year, districts shifted how they delivered education, and many were forced to put temporary soft closures in place as cases increased.
Higher education in both states also modified how they operate.
Washington State University offered most of its classes in a remote format this year, while about 70 percent of classes at both Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho included some face-to-face instruction.
— Justyna Tomtas