Diners in Lewiston are set to see an increase in their outdoor eating options following a city order Wednesday to temporarily loosen restrictions on patio seating.
City Manager Alan Nygaard issued the emergency order under powers granted by the city council when it appointed him director of civil defense during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston had requested the allowances to give restaurants more flexibility with their seating arrangements while they are still subject to state restrictions on gatherings.
“Many of our downtown restaurants are landlocked, without parking lots or green spaces on which to expand their patio,” Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer said in a statement. “Allowing restaurants to work with their neighbors to expand their on-sidewalk patio space helps our downtown restaurants maintain the number of customers they can serve while also working to stem the spread of COVID-19.”
The measures include suspending all fees associated with applications to expand patio seating and allowing outdoor seating areas to extend beyond the boundaries of the restaurant if its neighbors provide written approval. The seating area must be one contiguous area, however, and the additional seats can’t exceed the permitted number for the restaurant. Owners also still need approval from the state to serve alcohol in their expanded patio areas.
Effie’s Tavern owner Randee McCollum said she and her husband, Bill, will definitely take advantage of the new flexibility to help replace the seating lost to the social distancing requirements of the pandemic restrictions.
Like many restaurants, Effie’s was able to stay open during the most restrictive weeks of the statewide shutdown by offering takeout and delivery for its customers. And the business recently reopened its dining room when the state shifted to Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s plan. But that required certain measures to be taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, so the McCollums had to remove their bar and pool table to make more space between their tables.
“I just think it’s going to be safer because we are such a small restaurant,” McCollum said. “We’re trying to create a different space altogether, which we’ve done a pretty good job at. But it definitely hurts our seating. It’s going to help a lot to be able to do patio seating.”
The rearrangement eliminated a few of their 10 tables, but gaining some seating on the Main Street sidewalk will make up that difference, McCollum said. She didn’t expect any issues with adjoining businesses as Effie’s applies for the proper permits.
“On the block we’re on, we have some very awesome neighbors,” she said. “So what I’m hoping to try to do is no more than three (tables) outside right now. I know we can fit three with the spacing that we need, and that way we don’t have to worry about trying to get our tables back inside and we can keep everybody safe.”
McCollum gave Kramer and BDL credit for helping the city give restaurants the tools they need to weather the pandemic. She cited the 10-minute parking zones for curbside food pickup as an example.
“It took a lot of stress off, especially because we have limited parking,” she said.
Restaurants interested in taking advantage of the new outdoor seating options may contact Business Licensing Coordinator Erika Stricker at (208) 746-1318, extension 7256, or estricker@cityoflewiston.org to submit an application. Questions for Kramer may be directed to (208) 790-1148 or courtney@beautifuldowntownlewiston.org.
