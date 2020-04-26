Giddings says he won’t enforce stay-home order

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings announced Saturday morning that his office will not enforce Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.
The sheriff issued the statement in a news release in which he blames the “Governor’s COVID-19 order” for causing “considerable losses and irreparable damage to rural Idaho County.”
“Though our population has had no active virus cases for some time, the Governor’s order has dramatically restricted our God-given rights and also dismantled our fragile economy,” Giddings said in the release. “Even when considering that we have had a constant inflow of visitors fleeing the virus from out of state and from metropolitan areas coming here to enjoy our resources, no emergency crisis has developed in our county.”
Idaho County has had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District. The last confirmed case in the county was announced April 2.
In the health district, which covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, there are currently 65 confirmed or probable cases reported and 13 deaths. All of the deaths have been in Nez Perce County. Clearwater and Lewis counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nez Perce County has 58 confirmed or probable cases of the disease. Latah County has four confirmed cases and Idaho County has three confirmed cases.
“The Governor’s order is enforceable only by city police, county sheriffs, or state police and only then as a misdemeanor citation,” Giddings wrote. “I have stated clearly in a prior editorial to the people of this county that the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations to citizens who are going about their necessary business.”
Giddings also said he trusts “the citizens of Idaho County to be appropriately cautious of possible virus exposure as I encourage them to go about their daily lives.”
Giddings did not respond to requests to explain his announcement further Saturday evening.
Idaho State Police patrols the entire state, including Idaho County, and the agency’s focus on enforcing the governor’s order is on education, Idaho State Police Lt. Rich Adamson said.
“We are operating in unprecedented times; for the most part, most Idahoans are very independent, but at the same time I do also believe that most Idahoans care about the safety of their families and their friends and their co-workers,” Adamson said Saturday afternoon. “The Idaho State Police are not being heavy handed, we look at the facts and the circumstances depending on each individual situation. We’re not just arbitrarily stopping vehicles and asking for papers to prove that they’re essential or not. If we happen to come across a vehicle that’s stopped and it’s apparent that they may not be essential, our primary focus is education. As far as I know, no Idaho State Police troopers have issued any citations for being in violation (of the stay-at-home order). If (it’s) a sheriff’s office or a city police department, that’s up to them how they enforce or don’t enforce.”
The state agency has sent all of its troopers the CDC guidelines on how to keep people safe during this pandemic, Adamson said.
“Our position hasn’t changed,” Adamson said. “With the exemptions (in the stay-at-home order) it’s very difficult to prove someone’s not on their way to the store, so (in) the essential travel there’s a lot of leniency in that, and I think that is the best approach that we have. We will hand out the flyers with information regarding the governor’s order.”
There were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported Saturday by public health officials in the five Idaho counties covered by the health district.
There were also no new cases or deaths reported by public health officials in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties. Garfield County remains the only county in Washington to not have any reported cases of COVID-19. Asotin County has 17 confirmed cases and one death from the disease. Whitman County has 16 confirmed cases of the disease and no deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Idaho added 17 new confirmed cases Saturday and two more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 case total to 1,887 and death toll to 56. Washington added 342 new confirmed cases Saturday and 15 more deaths. Washington has 13,319 confirmed cases and 738 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
