Giddings says he’s not looking to defy order

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said he was not defying Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order when he announced over the weekend he would not enforce the rule.
“Pretty much nobody, except in Meridian and Rathdrum — they’re the only two that are enforcing it,” Giddings said Monday. “It’s all just questions and accusations and stories, so I needed to make an announcement: Quit making up all these stories. … It was an unsure thing. Nobody knew what the actual rule was. I was trying to clarify it.”
In the prepared statement the sheriff issued Saturday, he said the governor’s stay-at-home rule “has caused considerable losses and irreparable damage to rural Idaho County. Though our population has had no active virus cases for some time, the governor’s order has dramatically restricted our God-given rights and also dismantled our fragile economy. … The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations to citizens who are going about their necessary business.”
Little’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Giddings’ announcement. Giddings also said he has not heard from the governor about the statement.
Spokesmen for Idaho State Police and the Lewiston Police Department have said their officers are focused mainly on educating the public about the order and not looking at issuing misdemeanor citations.
Giddings said there has been a lot of misinformation and speculation about what people were allowed to do under the stay-at-home rule. Even so, he added, people have been going about their business and recreating in Idaho County’s rivers and campgrounds, not knowing whether they were breaking the law or not.
“We’re not trying to go against the governor’s order; that’s not the issue,” Giddings said. “But it’s causing a lot of problems with people’s emotions. I wanted to calm them down a little bit.”
What feedback he’s gotten, Giddings said, has been positive.
People “thanked me because they weren’t sure. Now they feel confident” going to the grocery store or to recreate in the backcountry.
Giddings pointed out that his deputies regularly patrol Bureau of Land Management campgrounds within Idaho County because the federal agency does not have the law enforcement staff to do it. Those campgrounds have remained open during the stay-at-home period and people have been taking advantage of the chance to get outdoors.
If circumstances regarding the virus get worse and more people become infected, Giddings said he might reconsider his position.
But, “it’s been a month and nobody’s had anything. There’s no emergency here. There hasn’t been from day one and there’s even less of an emergency now. There’s nothing going on,” Giddings said.
“We are very thankful that people are cooperating. Nobody’s defying the governor; that’s not my intention at all. My job is to protect the people of Idaho County. His job is to protect the people of the state, so we’re both doing our job.”
