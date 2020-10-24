Middle and high school students in the Genesee School District will attend classes online for the next two weeks, Superintendent Wendy Moore said in a video message to families Friday.
Moore cited a significant number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the high school and Genesee community. She said eight students tested positive as of Wednesday and a number of other students are either awaiting test results or have been isolating at home after a family member fell ill. She said this has had a disproportionate effect on the secondary side of Genesee’s school building.
“As of today, we will plan on Monday, Oct. 26, students in seventh through 12th grade will be doing at-home learning for a period of two weeks,” Moore said. “We will continue to keep parents and guardians updated throughout that time of any changes or potential changes to programming — we’re expecting to return to school Nov. 9.”
Moore said in the video message that affected students will have received some instructions from their teachers Friday on how instruction will be delivered for the next two weeks. She said most classes will be conducted live online at the same time as the class would normally have taken place.
Moore said face-to-face instruction will continue to be offered for elementary-aged students. She said those parents who feel uncomfortable sending their child to in-person classes have the right to keep their child home “but we really do think it is best practice for us to try to keep face-to-face instruction for our younger students.”
Moore noted there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among elementary school students but a few are in isolation because a family member tested positive or is experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms.
She said the district will continue to monitor case numbers and communicate with parents if plans change. She said she is hopeful cases in the community will decline by the Nov. 9 return date, at which point all students who are currently quarantining will be clear to end isolation.
Moore said she and Genesee Principal and Athletic Director Kelly Caldwell will host an hourlong community Zoom meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to update parents and answer questions. There will be a time during the meeting to ask questions but Moore said those with questions they’d like addressed would be best served emailing them to her ahead of the meeting.
The meeting will be recorded and posted to the district web page for those who cannot attend live.