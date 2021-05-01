Garfield County reported its first new COVID-19 case in more than a month Friday, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 122.
Garfield County’s previous case came March 23. The case reported Friday is the county’s only active case.
Elsewhere in southeastern Washington on Friday, Asotin County reported 10 new cases and a 14-day count of 39 cases. Whitman County provided its first update since Tuesday, adding 33 cases.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new positive tests Friday, four in Latah County and three in Nez Perce County.