Full transcripts from the media's talk with University of Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik and eighth-year football coach Paul Petrino.
AD TERRY GAWLIK
OPENING STATEMENT:
Certainly a challenging time for our student-athletes and coaches. This whole COVID time, since March, you can imagine the meetings and conversations we’ve had, not only with our local health authorities, Gritman, our head trainer has done a phenomenal job, Chris Walsh, and our campus has done a phenomenal job getting things ready for our students to come back. As we’ve been saying all along: ‘I felt like we got out in front of it. I told Chris from Day 1 that we weren’t gonna have any athletic activities without testing. We've been doing the testing, we’ve implemented policies and procedures that I really feel strongly are some of the best in the country, and campus has as well. So having to sit on conference calls and discuss postponing the season to the spring was really difficult for everybody.
But at the end it was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student athletes at this point in time and moving forward and quite frankly we were concerned about opponents and what opponents would even be available to play because we’re going to apply the same scenario with following the NCAA guidelines for our opponents as well.
ON PRACTICES PROCEEDING:
We’re going to continue with what we’ve been most recently doing, obviously with our head trainer and training staff involved and all those protocols as well as compliance … We’ve got a good bubble going, we’re calling it the bubble, the Kibbie Dome bubble. But we also have bubbles with our sports, all the different teams. … I made a decision way back in June probably, maybe even May, that we weren’t gonna bring basketball back early. I just wanted to bring soccer and football back, so that proved to be a pretty wise choice back then. (The others) will come back to school with the other students. And as we’ve spoken about the testing, we started with 40 football guys, and you have to imagine adding to that, but only adding to that if you had a negative test. So if you weren’t in the first 40 and you came in the next 32, you had to get a (negative) test before you got added to the 40. That’s the practice we’ve been following the entire time.
ELABORATING ON PROTOCOLS:
When we began bringing any athletes back we had an area, a zone, we called it the ‘local zone,’ but it included Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, and Moscow, and if you’re in those areas, when you came back to campus, you didn’t have to quarantine, self-quarantine, but you’d have to get tested. So then that area has kinda shrunk a little bit … So now, if you come from some of the outside areas, you have to do the same. And we’re asking all our athletes that are coming back to do that. Then if someone tests positive that’s in that bubble, then you have to do the contact tracing, and if anybody has come in the parameters of contact that we have to follow — whether it be for more than 15 minutes, and less than 6 ft, etc. — then you also had to go into quarantine. So it’s a pretty prescriptive process. We’ve been following that all along, and adjusting it. First the quarantine days were 14, now they’re down to 10. It’s just been, as I said, a work in progress.
HOW TO HANDLE SPORTS BEING BUNCHED UP IN THE SPRING:
We actually as a department had a discussion … maybe even a month ago, because we were talking about: We tried to stay out in front of everything and talk about ‘what ifs.’ So we talked with our coaches’ group and with my leadership team, and then facility and events folks, and said, ‘OK what if this happened, everything gets pushed to spring? Could we pull off all the events?’ And all of us said, ‘Yes we could.’ It’d be a lot of work. Our tennis coach Babar (Akbar) volunteered, ‘I’ll do anything, I’ll help,’ and I said, ‘OK, Babar, you’re gonna be running the table at the basketball games.’ So everybody’s on board with making things work to the best of our ability, or the new mantra we’ve been saying most recently is: We need to try. We’re gonna try. That’s what we’re gonna do we’re gonna pull all hands on deck and everybody’s gonna pick it up.
WHAT DID YOU MEAN BY ‘EXCEED’ NCAA TESTING RECOMMENDATIONS:
Well the NCAA is saying it’s recommendations, so we’re following it as if it’s not just a recommendation — we’re gonna be implementing it. Some institutions or programs chose not to do some of the protocols, and that’s their decision, that’s nothing against them. That’s the point there, is that we actually have implemented those and continue to do that.
FINANCIAL STRUGGLES OF TESTING:
As I told Chris, ‘We need to be willing to do whatever we can to ensure athletes’ safety.’ And yeah, there's gonna be a cost. We don’t know exactly what those numbers are. That’s where our campus system, testing, is gonna be coming into play to help us with those costs.
Our president decided to be forward-thinking and looked to implement testing on our own footprint, so to speak, because then we get the results back faster, so we don’t have to send them out all over the country. … There’s been a lot of folks on campus that’ve been working on that project to make it come to fruition.
HOW ARE THE STUDENT-ATHLETES DOING?
I think it’s very challenging for our athletes, it was awesome to see our football, soccer, volleyball kids come back and even though I can’t see their whole faces i can tell they’re smiling and they were working out hard, following our protocols and doing everything we’d asked them to do while they were working out and practicing. You know, they wanna play, they wanna practice and play and they wanna get that team concept going. So I did not get to talk to them this morning, the coaches were gonna tell each of the teams. I haven't talked to anyone directly yet, but I hope they’re doing OK and realize we tried very hard to make things happen and it was a difficult decision and now we just move forward and do what we can do.
RESOURCES:
Start with our training room certainly. They’re always available. And are probably one for the departments closest to our athletes because you meet with your trainer every day and get taped or treatment or whatever. But also I would give a shoutout to Krista Gray, who’s our (director of student-athlete support services), but also oversees our academic services. She’s a very good conduit or supporter. Our compliance staff has done a phenomenal job with all the rules.
… We also have really good campus resources for the athletes.
CONCERNS WITH THE BUDGET:
Well we’ve been working through that all summer, and certainly that is a concern. Of course, when you play somebody like a Washington State, who we had on the schedule, it’s certainly a budget income that we rely upon yearly. So we’re gonna have to figure that out, and it’s gonna be interesting to see what we’re gonna be allowed to do, per scheduling from the NCAA. And they won’t come out with their decision (on schedule additions), I don’t think, until Aug. 21, so we’re working through all those discussions of, ‘How can we make things go without having ticket sales or games, or income from competition?’
IS THERE A FIGURE OF FINANCIAL LOSSES?
No, because we’re still working through with our ticket sales and what not so I don’t have that figure.
ON OTHER SPORTS BESIDES FOOTBALL:
It doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympic sport or not, it matters if you’re a high-contact sport. And football, volleyball and soccer were in that category. So that was decided for that. We had a lot of discussion about cross country, because you can move football, volleyball and soccer to the spring, but cross country, what do you do with them? Because they couldn’t do an indoor, and outdoor … in one semester. So we had a discussion on the fact, if any of you guys have ever been to a large cross country meet, even though it’s not a high-contact sport for most of the race, although the finish can be really challenging to keep people apart and what not, so it just made more sense just to make that decision as collectively as we did. And then with tennis and golf and all that the metrics just worked out that that was how we decided to handle that.
POTENTIAL OF RECOUPING MONEY IN THE SPRING:
There’s always hope. That’s what we’re working for.
NOTE — Basketball is to-be-determined.
COACH PAUL PETRINO
OPENING THOUGHTS:
I’d just like to say how proud I am of our team. I think they’ve worked extremely hard. They’ve been doing everything we’ve asked them. They’ve had a great attitude at all the walkthroughs and all the agilities, been great in the weight room. I’m just very excited about them, I think it’s gonna end up being a chance to be a really good football team and I’ve just been proud of how they’ve been very mature, how they’ve handled themselves, how they’ve worked hard, how they’ve stuck together.
It was a very hard last couple things being canceled, I think they were looking forward to still playing some nonconference games this fall so that was hard news for them but they’ve handled it very well and very mature. And I think we’ll just keep moving forward and keep getting better. I’m just very proud of how they’ve handled themselves.
ON THE STADIUM REPORT THAT NEARLY 75 PERCENT OF PLAYERS FELT UNCOMFORTABLE PLAYING:
There were some of our guys that got together and they wanted to, they kinda did a pool and they came together with some stuff they had questions about, that they wanted to talk to both me and Terry about, and we talked about it. And it came together, and we had a really good Zoom meeting and it was very positive, and things went really well. All I can judge by is the guys that are out there and the guys that are doing the agilities and doing the weight room and going through things and they’ve had a great attitude and been working their tails off. I don’t ever wanna say somethings’ false reported or not reported but they’ve been very positive and very upbeat and they’ve worked their tails off, so I’ll just kinda put it that way.
First of all the number of guys they said that were voting, whatever, we didn’t even have that many people on campus, total. But the guys who’ve been working have been doing a great job. There were a few guys that got together, talked about some things, we talked it out. And it’s good, it’s good to get it out there, talk about what they had concerns about, and we talked them out … Because No. 1 the most important thing is their health and their safety and … it’s a different time for everybody, but the guys that were able to come to workouts and come lift and come do things, they were all there, and they were all working their tails off, so I’m not sure about the whole report. But I know there were some guys that had some concerns, and it was good, they brought them up, we talked about them. They were really kind of waiting to see, before the report came out, what they had told me was they were waiting to kinda see, when the season really was gonna start, when fall camp was gonna start, then they were gonna come talk to me about it. So, that never did happen, because the report came out, so then we had the Zoom meetings, we had other meetings, we always talk about, ‘Hey, call me or talk to me one-on-one individually if you have concerns or if you wanna talk in front of the whole group.’ Some guys don’t like talking in front of the whole group. So yeah, it came out, we had a really good Zoom meeting about it, we moved forward and everything has gone on very well. But I know this: All the guys that were supposed to be at workouts were at workouts and working their tails off.
THOUGHTS ON TESTING PROTOCOLS:
I’d say we were ahead (of the game), all the way. I think Chris Walsh has done a great job, I think our president did a great job from the get go getting everything ready to go, we’ll be able to test right on campus, so I think between, it just starts with our admin … We’ve really presented it in the right way. Now sometimes the players, sometimes you just happen to be by someone so then you get quarantined and that’s not a lot of fun. And nobody likes that but that’s the best way to keep everybody healthy and moving in the right direction and things going forward.
HOW’D THE PLAYERS TAKE THE NEWS?
They wanna play football, guys wanna play. They work their tails off, some of them worked for the last 18-20 years and that’s what you wanna do. So it’s hard, you know, it’s gonna make them sad. They’ve done everything they can and we’ve really, these last couple months since we’ve been back here, our guys have been outstanding. We knew we had a really good recruiting class, was ranked fifth in the country, and after watching them all in agilities and being around them, you can see that it was probably even better than that. So I think when the guys see that and they see each other working that makes it even more disappointing because they were so positive and so upbeat about what could happen. Now we just gotta move on to use this like it’s really winter conditioning and then a spring ball coming up and get ourselves ready for the spring season, so it’s kinda just flipped.
The Zoom meeting this morning … they were, again, disappointed. A lot of them were looking forward to going to Temple. And we had a walkthrough last night working on Temple. That made it a little disappointing, but we just gotta keep staying positive, moving forward, making sure we’re all there for each other, these are trying times for a lot of people so making sure everybody’s really good mentally, mental health is staying good, physically that we all stay good, that we do a great job of going by the guidelines and wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, and just doing everything we’re asked to do so that we can all stay healthy and move forward and keep getting better.
As of right now we’re gonna stay just doing the Zoom meetings, the agilities and the walkthroughs as of right now. Then hopefully when we find out when we can have our spring/fall ball, or whatever you’re gonna call it, you know, your spring ball is in the fall, then we’ll get to start that and actually have real practices.
Predominantly everybody’s here. We brought guys in groups. We had 40 guys the first time then we had 32 then we had another 30, so some of the last group is still, by when they got in, they still had to quarantine before they started here so there’s a few guys in that group that haven’t been out there yet, but other than that, yes, everybody’s out there.
OPT-OUTS? THE HURDLE OF ELIGIBILITY?
On the first one, we’ve had three guys that have, I can’t say names or anything like that, but three guys that were concerned about being around (this fall). There’s three guys that have not come around … because of different reasons, actually all three of them are totally different reasons. So they're gonna go to school, not be around and then make a decision. As of right now, all three of them said they'd be all fired up, ready to go in the spring.
As far as all the eligibility stuff, that’s a great question. And we’ll kinda find out as we go along. There’s many different things that are happening. We’ll just have to find out as the year goes along.
DO YOU THINK PLAYERS ARE SAFER ON CAMPUS?
Yeah, I think it’s way safer on campus. Like when we come and work out, everybody that’s out there working out has been tested, you know, everyone has already been tested, everyone goes through the protocols that we go through every day to be out there. To me, there’s no question that it’s safer for them to be out there at that time. Everything we do is trying to be what’s best for them and how we can keep them safe and healthy and we just gotta keep that bubble as safe as we can and keep doing everything .. all the protocols that are set forward by our head trainer, Chris Walsh, we need to make sure we abide by them and do everything we can to make sure we keep everybody healthy and safe.
GLASS HALF FULL -- MORE TIME TO IMPROVE?
Yeah I think anything that happens in life you can either make it a positive or a negative. We gotta make it a positive. Both Mike Beaudry and CJ (Jordan), the new freshman QB, that’s just gonna give them that many more … we’ve had all kinds of walkthroughs. I think tonight will be our 14th walkthrough. So we’ve had a lot of walkthroughs. Mentally I think our guys are super far ahead, we’ve had all kinds of agilities. I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be in. So I think that’s been a great advantage to them. I think those two quarterbacks both have a chance to be really special and do a lot of good things for us. Then there’s other guys, like two freshmen O-linemen, Nate Azzopardi and Elijah Sanchez, those guys both have a chance to be studs, and the more and more reps they can get and the more mental work they get that way, that helps them greatly. The junior college receiver we brought in, Jermaine Jackson, is gonna be really special. That’s more and more reps he gets. Derek Tommasini, a linebacker that came here from Boise. When we got him I kind of thought he was the defensive Nick Romano. I think he has a chance the more reps he gets. Then you got Colbey Nosworthy, a safety from Coeur d’Alene and Tommy McCormick, a safety from Nevada. Those are all young guys that really have a chance to help us and do great things for us. The more reps they get mentally right now the better off they can be.
RECRUITING IMPACT:
It’ll make it different because you weren’t able to go out and spring recruit. But what you had is a lot of time, and you were able to Zoom more with recruits, so you were able to do a lot more to get to know them personally. But what you lost is seeing them work out and practice, and do things in person. We’ve had quite a few guys that have already committed. So I think we’re a little bit ahead, we’re ahead at that point right now than a lot of years in recruiting. But everything’s gonna be different this year. There’s nothing that’s gonna be the same. Everything’s gonna be different this year in all aspects.