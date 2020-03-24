Playground equipment is covered in caution tape at Military Hill Park in Pullman after officials closed down the equipment to the public on Monday. Playgrounds and restrooms within the city of Pullman parks system have been closed because of COVID-19 concerns. Residents with questions may call the Pullman parks department at (509) 338-3227.
From playtime to timeout
