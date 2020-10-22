Four more people died from COVID-19 in the region, with two more in Whitman County and one each in Lewis and Idaho counties reported Wednesday, bringing the region’s death toll to 44.
The Whitman County deaths were both men between the ages of 60 and 79, Whitman County Public Health Administrator Troy Henderson said. There have been five deaths reported in the county in the past two days, and all nine of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Oct. 7.
“A vast majority of the deaths have come from long-term care and assisted living facilities,” Henderson said. “We have had six to seven outbreaks over the past three weeks in long-term care facilities with a resident census of as little as three to resident populations approaching 200.”
A woman in her 90s reportedly died from COVID-19 in Idaho County, and the death of a man in his 60s was reported by public health officials in Lewis County Wednesday. The Idaho County woman was the first reported death from the disease in the county. The Lewis County man was the third to die from the virus in the county since the pandemic began.
Lewiston Independent School District informed parents and guardians Wednesday that a staff member at Sacajawea Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Appropriate face coverings have been required at the district’s two middle schools since Monday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently so the state’s children can remain in schools.
“Our personal actions work better to slow the spread of coronavirus than anything else,” Little said. “Our personal actions are free of cost and are a minor sacrifice, relative to the rewards. This is about personal responsibility — something Idaho is all about.”
There were 48 new cases reported Wednesday by public health officials in the region comprising Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in north central Idaho and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in southeast Washington.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 40 new cases, while public health officials in Asotin and Whitman counties in southeastern Washington reported eight new cases. There have been 2,048 cases in the five-county health district in north central Idaho, up 290 over the past seven days. There have been 28 deaths because of COVID-19 in the north central district.
The three southeastern Washington counties have accounted for 1,913 cases and 16 deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 173 new cases reported in the three counties over the past week, and nine deaths. There have been a total of 3,961 cases of the disease in the eight-county region.
Latah County public health officials reported the most cases in the region Wednesday, with 14. The county has had 845 people contract the disease since the pandemic began. No one there has died from the illness. There are 403 active cases and 442 people have recovered.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases include a boy between the ages of 13 and 17; four women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29; three men and one woman in their 40s; one woman in her 50s; one man in his 60s; and a man and a woman in their 70s.
Idaho County public health officials reported 12 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 315 cases and one death from the disease. There are 120 active cases there, and 194 people have recovered. The new cases include three men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 29; a man and a woman in their 30s; a man in his 40s; a woman and a man in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 70s; and a man in his 80s.
Nez Perce County public health officials reported 12 new cases. The county has had 686 cases and 24 deaths. There are 252 active cases, and 410 people have recovered. Wednesday’s new cases include a girl between the ages of 0 and 4; three women and two men between the ages of 18 and 29; two men in their 30s; one man in his 50s; one woman and one man in their 60s and one woman in her 70s.
Asotin County reported six new cases. The county has had 207 cases and seven deaths since the pandemic began. Three people from Asotin County are currently hospitalized because of the disease, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said. The new cases include three men and three women, three in their 70s, two in their 60s and one in their 50s.
Whitman County public health officials reported two new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,691 total cases and 1,603 since Aug. 1. The new cases include a male between the ages of 0 and 19 and a woman between the ages of 20 and 39. There is currently one person from Whitman County hospitalized because of the disease.
Clearwater and Lewis county public health officials each reported one new case in their respective counties. A Clearwater County man in his 60s is the county’s 129th case. A Lewis County man between the ages of 18 and 29 became that county’s 73rd case.
Garfield County was the only county in the region to not report a new case of the disease Wednesday. There have been a total of 15 cases in the county, and all of the patients have recovered, according to Garfield County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman.
Washington state reported 724 new cases Wednesday, and four more people died. There have been 8,149 people hospitalized in the Evergreen State because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 266 were hospitalized in the past week.
Idaho reported 987 new cases and 11 more deaths Wednesday. The Gem State has had 55,650 cases since the pandemic began and 546 Idahoans have died. Idaho reported 5,758 new cases and 30 more deaths over the past week.
Idaho reports 193 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Monday in 46 hospitals statewide. On Sunday, the state reported, 229 people were hospitalized, which is tied for the fifth highest single-day hospitalizations in the state. Aug. 3 remains the highest single-day total for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Fifty-four Idahoans were in intensive care units Monday in 46 reporting hospitals around the state. On Sunday, the state recorded its highest single-day count for Idahoans in an ICU bed because of COVID-19, with 69.
There have been 2,327 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began through Monday. Over the past week of available data, 205 Idahoans were hospitalized because of the disease. Hospitalizations in the Gem State include 53 younger than 18; 147 between the ages of 18 and 29; 185 in their 30s; 240 in their 40s; 293 in their 50s; 441 in their 60s; 510 in their 70s; 357 in their 80s; 98 in their 90s; and three people 100 or older.
Idaho reports 308 men and 238 women have died because of COVID-19. Men are dying at a rate of 34.4 per 100,000, and women are dying at a rate of 26.7 per 100,000 in the state. Idaho deaths include one between the ages of 18 and 29; two in their 30s; 12 in their 40s; 19 in their 50s; 74 in their 60s; 142 in their 70s; and 296 people 80 or older. Idahoans who were 80 or older and died from COVID-19 account for 54.2 percent of deaths from the disease in the state. The rate of death from COVID-19 for Idahoans 80 or older is 478.5 per 100,000 compared to the overall rate of 30 deaths per 100,000.
