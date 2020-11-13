The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Thursday, with another 201 cases and four more deaths being reported.
Asotin County reported a record 42 new cases Thursday, up from 38 on Wednesday. With 18 days left in the month, the county has already had more new cases than it did the entire month of October.
North central Idaho has seen a similar surge. In a conversation with the Lewiston City Council on Thursday, Carol Moehrle, director of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, noted that it took six months for the region to record its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
It took another month to reach 2,000 cases, she said, and just 17 days to reach 3,000.
As of Thursday, the five-county region was reporting 3,580 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. That’s an increase of 110 cases and three deaths since Tuesday; updated numbers for the district weren’t available Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
The fatalities include two Idaho County men and one man in Nez Perce County; all three were in their 70s.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, Dr. Geneen Bigsby, medical director for Valley Medical Center, said the higher caseload doesn’t necessarily mean the acuity or severity of the illness is increasing.
Valley Medical, for example, is certainly seeing a higher number of people who test positive for the virus, she said, but many have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
“Although the numbers are going up as far as positive tests, the acuity of the illness isn’t necessarily escalating within our community,” Bigsby said. “I think that’s a really important thing to think about and understand as we move forward.”
As of last week, an average of 10.7 people per day with COVID-19 symptoms were being treated in hospitals in north central Idaho. That’s a nearly six-fold increase since the beginning of October.
Nevertheless, Bigsby wondered how many of those patients were admitted specifically to treat the virus, versus patients who happen to test positive but are being treated for other issues.
Tim Trottier, CEO of St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, said both situations are occurring at St. Joe’s, although it’s unclear how that affects the weekly hospitalization data.
He and Moehrle both indicated the rising case numbers haven’t yet overloaded the region’s health care capacity. Based on conditions elsewhere in Idaho, though, that may just be a matter of time.
“If you look at Nez Perce County, the cases per 10,000 population, we averaged 45 cases per day last week,” Moehrle said. “The prior week it was 24 per day. ... I think the trend we’re seeing is pretty consistent with the rest of the state, but the rest of the state is perhaps in a little worse situation. Some hospitals (in other health districts) are looking to divert patients. That’s our biggest concern — keeping our health care facilities, our physicians and hospitals, from being overwhelmed.”
Trottier said as the number of coronavirus-positive tests increase, the number of people being treated in the hospital for the virus also increases.
“When combined with the colder temperatures and annual flu season, we’re facing what could be a particularly challenging fall and winter,” he said. “We strongly urge all communities to be even more diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Garfield County, with one new case, was the only county in the region that didn’t report a double-digit increase in caseload Thursday.
Nez Perce County had 51 new cases. Clearwater and Lewis counties both reported 12 more cases, while Idaho County added 19 and Latah County added 16.
Whitman County recorded 48 more cases, along with another fatality — a man in his 80s. It has the highest caseload of any county in the region, having recorded 1,986 cases and 21 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Lewiston School District reported nine new virus cases Thursday, which includes four students at Lewiston High, two at Camelot Elementary and one at Sacajawea Middle School, along with two staff members at the high school. The district’s case total for the school year is now 122, with 49 considered active.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced that its driver’s license division will be closed today for all services because of staffing issues related to COVID-19. Services will be suspended through Monday, after which the situation will be reevaluated, the sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page.
Washington state reported a record 3,345 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That was a two-day total, since the state didn’t report updated numbers Wednesday. However, it’s more than double the previous one-day record of 1,575, set last week.
The state also reported 25 more COVID-19-related fatalities, for a total of 2,507. That’s 2 percent of the total caseload of 123,356.
The United States and world as a whole also reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The U.S. total grew to 10,314,254, up more than 143,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The Johns Hopkins Medical Center’s Coronavirus Resource Center reported more than 666,000 new cases worldwide, for a total of 52.63 million. There have also been more than 1.29 million deaths.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.