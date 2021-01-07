Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Wednesday.
A woman and a man, both in their 70s, died in Clearwater County, while two previous deaths were recorded on the Garfield County Health Department’s website.
The deaths in Garfield County included a previously reported death that is now being reported by Washington state, while the other death was a person over the age of 60 who died within the last two weeks.
“Our condolences go out to the families in our community,” stated the website.
Garfield County added one additional COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing its total to 100. Seven of those cases are still considered active.
Whitman County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 2,854. Six people are currently hospitalized, while all other individuals are stable and self-isolating.
In Asotin County, 12 new cases were reported Wednesday, raising the total case count to 1,177. Two people are currently hospitalized.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported 61 new cases, with 29 of those in Nez Perce County. Latah County reported 24 new cases, while there were seven new cases reported in Idaho County and one new case in Lewis County.
No new cases were reported in Clearwater County on Wednesday, but the two additional deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 fatalities to eight.
In all, 78 deaths and 7,548 cases have been reported in the five-county region the health district covers. Of those cases, 6,184 people have recovered, while 1,286 cases remain open.
In other news, the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities said there is a shortage of direct-care workers who serve those with intellectual and physical disabilities and senior citizens. The cause of the shortage has been pinpointed to low wages, the difficulty of finding people who want to work in the field and because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
