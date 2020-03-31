Nez Perce County added another five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 10.
Public Health – Idaho North Cen-tral District reported the investigation into these new cases is in the preliminary stages. Four of the five new cases are people older than 75, and one patient is in his or her 50s. None of these patients are hospitalized, and all are recovering at home, a news release from the health district said.
Epidemiologists with the agency will continue to try to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patients and investigate any close contacts. If other people are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms, the news release said.
Other case-specific information about these people is confidential and won’t be released.
Whitman County reported an increase of two positive COVID-19 test results Monday, upping the total count to eight, according to Whitman County Public Health.
All the patients are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release from Bill Tensfeld, director of emergency management.
Patient No. 7 is a woman in her 50s. Patient No. 8 is a woman in her 30s. The health department is investigating close contacts of the most recent positive patients, Tensfeld said. More information will be released when it is available.
Whitman County has received a limited supply of personal protective equipment that has been distributed to medical providers and first responders.
No positive test cases have been reported in Asotin or Garfield counties, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator for Asotin County, said people are still urged to practice social distancing and stay home.
“Right now the order is stay home, stay healthy and not do social distancing unless you have to work,” Woodbury said.
Idaho County has reported one confirmed case of coronavirus but no other cases in the five-county region have been confirmed, according to the Idaho health department. The Idaho County patient is being hospitalized.
In other coronavirus-related news:
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday that it was canceling the youth turkey hunt scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. In addition, six game management units that were scheduled to open April 1 for spring bear hunting will be closed until further evaluation determines whether conditions allow reopening the hunt. The department is taking these steps in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to stay home and stay healthy.
The Lewiston School District is limiting public access to all Lewiston School District facilities until further notice. People who need access to complete business transactions are asked to call the central services administrative office at (208) 748-3000 to make arrangements. Regular updates to parents and students will continue to be posted to the district website at www.lewistonschools.net and social media. Anyone seeking more information may call the superintendent’s office at (208) 748-3043.
The Moscow School District will remain in a soft closure mode through May 5, according to a news release from Superintendent Greg Bailey. The district will continue to evaluate the situation to determine if an earlier opening could occur. The requirement for children to be present when picking up school lunches has temporarily been discontinued and adults who pick up the lunches are required to sign an affidavit stating the lunches are for children between the ages of 1 to 18. An online survey will be sent to parents and guardians to gauge how the district is doing during the soft closure. Information from the survey will help the staff provide remote instruction for students.
