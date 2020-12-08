Another five people have died from the coronavirus in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, bringing the area’s death toll from the pandemic to 96.
Four of the fatalities reported Monday were in Asotin County. They included two men and one woman, as well as one case where the demographics of the individual who succumbed to the disease weren’t immediately available, said Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury.
One of the men was between the ages of 60 and 89. The second man and the woman were between the ages of 80 and 99, he said.
Nez Perce County had a single death, an individual in their 60s, said Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email.
The deaths underline the continued importance of wearing masks and social distancing, Woodbury said.
What has happened in the schools in Clarkston and Asotin is a local example of how effective those two measures are in preventing the spread of the disease, he said.
Students are learning in person in Asotin schools and in the Clarkston school district’s elementary schools. Clarkston’s high school and middle school are going to resume in-person instruction later this week after taking two weeks off that began just before Thanksgiving.
The health district doesn’t have any documented cases of COVID-19 spreading in the schools, which are following strict protocols for face coverings and social distancing.
The absence of transmission in the schools is especially significant given that Asotin County’s two-week average of cases was at 866 per 100,000 on Sunday, he said.
“Social distancing and masking work,” Woodbury said. “That is proven by the zero spread we see in the school and other science.”
The staff at Public Health – Idaho North Central District also emphasized the importance of taking basic precautions.
Frequent hand-washing, use of face coverings in situations where social distancing isn’t possible and avoidance of gatherings that include individuals who are not in people’s immediate households are recommended, Macke said.
“The general public can expect access to (vaccinations) later in the spring,” Macke said. “We know how this virus spreads. It spreads person to person through close contact. This is why it is very (important) for the whole population to continue to be vigilant.”
In addition to the deaths, north central Idaho had 188 new COVID-19 infections Monday, while southeastern Washington had 75.
Seven people who had tested positive and were being treated for COVID-19 were hospitalized at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Monday, according to information shared at www.sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates, a report introduced Monday by the Lewiston hospital.
That was down from a high of 16 patients on the week of Nov. 23, and higher than a low of three on the week of Oct. 12, according to the report, which has data from the week of Oct. 5 through Monday.
It will be updated next week, said Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for the hospital, in a text.
St. Joe’s has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including critical care and intensive care, according to the report.
“We are continuing to make facility adjustments to expand our ability to accept patients with COVID-19 and increase our capacity to treat and manage patients with COVID-19,” according to the report.
Hospital officials are encouraging people to seek care if they need it.
“We have safety measures in place to protect our patients from infection,” according to the report.
Another four people were hospitalized in Asotin County while two patients are hospitalized in Whitman County.
The number of new cases Monday varied from county to county. Clearwater County had the largest jump with its COVID-19 illnesses going from 564 to 632 with 207 people categorized as recovered.
The number of COVID-19 cases reached 2,533 in Nez Perce County, with 52 new infections. Of those diagnosed, 1,352 have recovered and 39 have died.
Idaho County had 29 more reports of COVID-19 on Monday and reached 859 cases, including 472 people who have recovered and 11 who have died.
Latah County recorded 28 new coronavirus cases Monday. Of 1,842 people who have contracted COVID-19 in the county, 1,187 have recovered and three have died.
In Lewis County, another 11 individuals have been infected with the coronavirus, boosting its case total to 244. Four have died and 117 have recovered.
Asotin County saw its coronavirus cases rise to 908 on Monday. That compares with 877 on Friday and includes 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases hit 2,473 in Whitman County on Monday with the addition of 44 new cases. The number of deaths remaining stable at 22.
Garfield County’s coronavirus illnesses dropped by two on Monday to 73 when an error in that jurisdiction’s number was corrected.
In other coronavirus news:
Lewis-Clark State College updated its numbers Monday. The school had four active confirmed cases and no one in isolation in campus housing, according to its website.
Overall the college has had 130 reported confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff at its Lewiston campus since Aug. 24.
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is sponsoring an event starting Saturday called “12 Days of Pay-It-Forward Pullman,” which will feature specials and rewards for customers.
“During the pandemic forced closures, lack of college students and travel restrictions have greatly decreased the number of sales needed for Pullman businesses to survive,” according to a news release from the chamber and visitor center.
“By encouraging and rewarding shoppers that choose to spend their money in local businesses, it is hoped that increased business revenue will help these businesses to stay open,” according to the news release.
The promotions at the businesses are being subsidized by the chamber and visitor center through a community investment fund and a donation from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.