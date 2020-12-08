Robert Smith (standing on the boat), of Clarkston, salutes after dropping a wreath into the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers during the Pearl Harbor observance ceremony Monday. Smith, a Navy veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, was accompanied by a several members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association who helped organize the event. Stanley McCoy, a Vietnam War veteran, also dropped a wreath from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office boat. All other Pearl Harbor activities in the valley were canceled this year because of COVID-19 precautions.