Asotin County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, of a patient who had been in critical condition.
Brady Woodbury, public health director for Asotin County, said he could not release personal details about the person who died. The department’s main concern, Woodbury said, is the protection of the privacy of COVID-19 patients, although that information may be released later. The county previously reported 13 confirmed cases of the disease.
A news release from the department said the death is a reminder of the importance of staying home, social distancing and going out only for essential activities. The department asks the public to continue following the recommended precautions and guidelines in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Nez Perce County reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 32 confirmed cases, eight probable cases and 11 previously reported deaths.
Latah County also reported one more confirmed case, bringing the county total to four.
Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said none of the people with confirmed cases is being hospitalized and the bulk of patients are between 70 and 99 years old. Moehrle also said several of the new cases are at Life Care Center in Lewiston.
“Those in that population that is at highest risk for that virus, that age group took the largest hit again this time,” Moehrle said.
Life Care Center announced last week that it was expanding testing for its residents and staff members. Moehrle said she could not say for sure how many people have been tested because some people live in Washington and are counted in that state’s tallies.
“The best part for today, we had no deaths for the five counties,” Moehrle said. “So we are feeling very fortunate for that. Every day without a loss is a great day.”
No one at Life Care Center in Lewiston could be reached for comment on the situation Monday. The nursing home released a statement Friday acknowledging that 19 residents and employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and others had symptoms of the illness.
No other new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday. Idaho County previously reported three cases; no cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties or Garfield County in Washington.
Nimiipuu Health also had no news to report Monday.
Idaho is reporting 64 new confirmed cases as of Monday, for a total of 1,736 confirmed and probable cases, and 48 deaths.
Within Wahsington there have been 12,085 cases of COVID-19 and 652 deaths as of Monday.
In other coronavirus-related news:
The Board of Health, which oversees Public Health – Idaho North Central District, will hold its monthly meeting starting at 9 a.m. Thursday via the Internet application Zoom and via teleconference.
Moehrle will give board members an update on COVID-19 in the five-county area covered by the district. Board members will also hear reports and updates on various health-related topics. The meeting will also include an executive session.
Those interested can join the meeting by calling (208) 748-0414 and entering the conference number 7007# followed by the same pin number. People can also join the meeting by logging on to Zoom at bit.ly/2VQ799g.
The Disability Action Center Northwest is offering to help people with disabilities stay independent during the pandemic with services such as in-home personal assistance, personal protective equipment, peer-to-peer counseling, no-cost durable medical goods distribution, assistance with accessing benefits and other services. Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 883-0523 or (208) 746-9033.
