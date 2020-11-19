Idaho’s women’s basketball home opener and at least one other game were canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus.
The Vandals were set to open next Wednesday against Lewis-Clark State at Memorial Gym. That game and a Nov. 29 road game at Oregon State have been axed because of “limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols,” according to a UI athletics spokesman.
The school declined to comment on how many players, if any, tested positive, or if they’d been in contact with someone who has the virus.
“The athletic department will not be disclosing any individual or team results,” UI spokesman Wyatt Hall said. “All test results and subsequent contact tracing information will be reported to Idaho Public Health to be reported from there.”
LCSC athletics confirmed it was Idaho that canceled the game. Oregon State could not be reached at press time.
The cancellation comes almost eight months after Idaho’s 2019-20 season ended in similar fashion. Idaho went 22-9 last season and was set to play in the Big Sky championship game when the tournament was called off because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Idaho’s next game is its Big Sky opener Dec. 3 against Sacramento State at Memorial Gym. The UI men open Wednesday against Seattle University at Memorial Gym.
Idaho announced Tuesday fans will not be allowed at athletic events to start the season.
“In partnership with Idaho Public Health, medical experts and university leadership, we have determined it is best to play our upcoming home events without fans,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “This will remain in effect until it is deemed reasonable to allow spectators in our venues.”
