Public health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the region and no additional deaths Thursday.
They included 25 new cases in Whitman County, 22 cases in Latah County, six cases in Nez Perce County and two cases in Asotin County. No new cases were reported in Lewis, Clearwater, Idaho or Garfield counties.
There have been 13,324 cases and 168 deaths in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since the start of the pandemic.
In its weekly update, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced it has conducted 956 tests over the last seven days, and 70 came back positive for a rate of 7.32 percent. The positivity rate over the last 14 days is 5.53 percent and includes 92 positive tests out of 1,663 tests conducted.
A news release stated 38 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care throughout the pandemic. That number increased by three from the week before.
As of Thursday afternoon, Gritman has administered 3,396 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, 2,618 people received their first or second dose of the vaccine through the hospital.