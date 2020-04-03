The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks within the next few weeks. The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.
Most people don’t need to do anything to get the money. But there’s new information for some populations who don’t typically file returns — including senior citizens and low-income people who might not traditionally file tax returns. The government on Monday urged those groups to file tax paperwork, and then reversed course Wednesday.
Now, the Treasury says senior citizens, Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who aren’t typically required to file tax returns won’t need to file a tax return to get the payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts or sent by mail, however they typically receive their benefits.
Low-income individuals, some veterans and people with disabilities who don’t receive Social Security will still have to file an abreviated tax return to receive the stimulus money.
The general breakdown for stimulus money: Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.
Checks will be directly deposited in individuals’ bank accounts if the government has that information from tax returns. The government will send checks by mail to those who didn’t use direct deposit.